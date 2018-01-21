Kriti Sanon posts the cutest message for birthday boy Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram – view pic

Sushant Singh Rajput turns 32 today and celebrities are all posting the best wishes for him on social media. The actor is spending is day shooting for Abhishek Chaubeys next in Chambal. Ask him if he prefers to spend his birthdays working and he says, “Absolutely not and I still don’t work on my birthdays. I genuinely believe that if it feels like work it’s not worth doing it. Acting in films is an absolute celebration.” Well, we’re pretty sure that there will be a celebration on the sets of the show by the cast and crew of his upcoming film.

Rumoured girlfriend, Kriti Sanon also took to Instagram to post wish the actor on his birthday. She posted a selfie with the actor on Instagram and said, “Happyyyy Birthday @sushantsinghrajput !! Keep that childlike smile always alive..! May you always stay as curious and excited as ever and may all that you wish for comes true!” Well, we wish him the same, too. But Sushant is lucky that his birthday this year will be quite unique since he will be spending it at Chambal valley. Though he is working and we’re thinking vacation, it’s an unusual place people go to celebrate their birthdays. (ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput birthday special: 9 hot pics of the actor that will make you sweat)

Check out Kriti’s post right here.

Sushant has quite a few releases this year and will also be starring opposite debutant Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath. The actor has his bag full of films and by the looks of it, he will be spending this year only shooting and promoting his films. Now that's like a dream come true for so many. We can't wait to hear more about his upcoming film and of course, the birthday bash on the sets.