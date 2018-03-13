Kriti Sanon should thank THIS actress for rejecting Bareilly Ki Barfi

It won’t be wrong to say that Bareilly Ki Barfi was a turning point in the career of Kriti Sanon. Before the 2017 release, she was an ordinary actress with good looks and good screen presence. However the notion changed when she played a strong character of Bitti with a comical twist to it. Kriti not only garnered all the popularity and fan following, thanks to her character in the film, but she also shared screen space with two talented underdogs of Bollywood – Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. It was definitely a great career move for Kriti and she was smart enough to grab it. But did you know that the role was actually not written for her? Kriti wasn’t the first choice to play Bitti, but it was Bhumi Pednekar!

Yes, the girl-next-door, Ms Pednekar, was the first choice to play the lead in Bareilly Ki Barfi but she turned it down. Bhumi was recently a guest on Neha Dhupia’s talk show, BFFs with Vogue with her good friend, Ayushmann Khurrana where she revealed this interesting detail. So the question Neha asked was to name one movie that she regrets not signing. While we expected an answer, we didn’t know it was Bareilly Ki Barfi! Bhumi revealed she was offered the movie earlier but she let it go and we wonder why. Probably she felt it would be synonymous with her role in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and sharing the screen space with Ayushmann for third time. Well, all we can say is Bhumi’s loss was Kriti’s gain. Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana was asked who is a better actress between Parineeti Chopra and Sonam Kapoor; and his answer is…

Bhumi Pednekar was also blunt enough to name Bewakoofiyan as the worst movie in Ayushmann Khurrana’s entire career. She was the casting director on this project and felt the movie was worse than Hawaizaada. Bhumi Pednekar was so open while answering that she didn’t hesitate to pick Ayushmann over Rajkummar Rao as a better actor. Always a stunner, Bhumi is here to stay!