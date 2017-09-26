Kriti Sanon talks about Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s pics getting negative comments; blames media for coverage – Watch video

Yet another controversy has hit B-Town. Rumour has it that Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan might be dating each other. The rumour mill started working overtime after pictures of the rumoured couple taking a smoke break together on the streets of New York surfaced on the internet. With a possible new love story, there also came a lot of negativity, especially for Mahira. For she is a woman and was caught smoking in public! Logic, be damned! The actress was slut-shamed for her choice of dress by petty keyboard warriors. Many actors, both from India and Pakistan, came out in support of the actress. The latest one is Kriti Sanon. But what she had to say about the alleged leaked pictures gives a whole new spin to the debate.

The actress was attending an event, last night, where Kriti was asked to comment on the flak that the pictures drew. “Trollers should not be paid any heed to,” she began. And added that along with that we should not give these topics any importance by even commenting on them. Because that is how a news cycle works in a logical world, as per Kriti. We’d like to point out that, on the contrary, it was a fan club of Ranbir Kapoor that had brought the pictures to media’s attention in the first place. How about shunning the haters in strong words, taking part in the necessary debate, and at least trying to educate people, Kriti? The actress further commented on celebs’ personal lives being affected because paparazzi and media’s intrusion. Watch the video here:

Taapsee Pannu, who herself was a victim of slut-shaming after putting up a bikini picture, resonated with what Kriti said, on some level. “Today, anyone with a cell phone is paparazzi and it’s difficult for celebs to have a normal life. On one hand, we are criticised for having security and getting special access but when we try to live like normal beings in another country, pictures like these are clicked and leaked. Such people need to get a life!” she said while talking to Mumbai Mirror.

Another feisty actress, who came out in support of Mahira, is Parineeti Chopra.”…it is quite unfair, everybody knows it is unfair, and it will stop. Today because of social media, everything becomes too big a deal,” the actress commented at the trailer launch of her film, Golmaal Again.