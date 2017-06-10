Kriti Sanon tries to decode Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious tweets – watch exclusive video

Sushant Singh Rajput‘s Twitter account is rather interesting. The actor is very active on social media, especially on Twitter, and he keeps sharing a few amusing posts every week. Basically they are insightful and deep meaning sentences, which only a few intellectual beings understand. So we put his Raabta co-star, Kriti Sanon, to the test and told her to decode a few of Sushant’s mysterious tweets. But did she successfully do it and win our quiz?

During an exclusive interaction with us, we gave Kriti three random self-musing tweets from Sushant’s timeline and told her to tell us what did she understand from the words. The first one was an easy one, but we quickly pushed the envelope and gave her a couple of difficult posts. She aced the first one with ease, but had difficulty deciphering the next two. However, we have to say, she passed the test and in fact, left Sushant very impressed with her effort. Check out this segment from our exclusive video interview above and tell us what you think about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – EXCLUSIVE! Sushant and Kriti took the compatibility test and here’s what happened next – watch video)

In the meantime, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s Raabta has hit the screens and looks like it has not started off well. The movie is a reincarnation love story directed by Dinesh Vijan and while the promos did look good, the film has failed to impress the critics as well as the audience. Raabta got poor reviews and with just 20 per cent occupancy on day one, it managed to rake in just Rs 5.61 crore at the box office. Looking at the current trends, we don’t think the film will earn a huge amount over the weekend. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope on Raabta right here…