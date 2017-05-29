Kriti Sanon’s special message on reaching 7 million followers on Instagram will melt your hearts – Watch video

After a fabulous debut in Heropanti, Kriti Sanon followed it up by bagging one of the biggest films of her career – Dilwale. And looks like the film has boosted not only her career but also her fan following. In the past year, her fan following has tripled and so, as a gesture of gratitude, she posted a video on Instagram after she reached the 7 million mark. While thanking her fans for supporting and loving her, the beautiful actress expressed how much her fans meant to her. In fact, Kriti’s sweet li’l message will actually melt your hearts.

After her followers shot from 2 million to 7 million within the last year, Kriti posted the video on Instagram. She was heard saying, “Our Instagram family has grown 7 million huge. This means so much to me, thank you so much for being there. What’s really amazing is that, in this one year, when I was really not there in terms of films because I was shooting these very special films, one of which is releasing on 9th June. Our insta family grew from 2 million to 7 million. So you all were still with me, by my side, always, and giving me all the love that you do. Thank you so much and I just love the beautiful edits that you all make. I think aap jaisi Heropanti toh koi kar hi nahi sakta. So thank you so much to be such bada Dilwalas and I think our Raabta is slowly getting stronger and sweeter than Bareilly Ki Barfi. Thank you for making a part of your family. I love you all.” (ALSO READ – “I don’t see any reason to justify my relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput,” says Kriti Sanon)

A little late.. Still.. Thank you to each one of the 7Millions of you for making me a part of your lives!! You guys keep me going!! #7MillionOnInsta love you all! A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on May 28, 2017 at 9:45pm PDT

A few fans of Kriti Sanon also surprised her with cake and celebrated this special occasion with her. She was so overwhelmed by the gesture that she took to Instagram to thank them. She wrote, “Thankkk you so much for this sweet surprise guys!! #7MillionOnInsta #FanLove.”

On the professional front, the actress is currently promoting Raabta and is also waiting for the release of Bareilly Ki Barfi.