Kriti Sanon’s topless picture, Katrina Kaif hate squad and Veere Di Wedding’s new poster: Check out BollyInsta this week

Was this week really too long or are we the only ones who are feeling so? With so many news breaking out and so much happening throughout, the week seemed never ending. While Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to walk the ramp for designer Vikram Phadnis, Sonam Kapoor unveiled the third poster of her chick flick, Veere Di Wedding. Though the news of Supreme Court lifting the ban on the release of Padmaavat was the highlight of the week, there were other celebs, too, who made headlines. With Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch, we expected nothing but his photoshoot pictures to kept us hooked all through the week but the result was pretty different. Apart from Kriti Sanon going topless for her shoot, there were no one who made noise. So apart from the celebrity calendar shoot, let’s check out the pictures that were an instant hit on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif’s hate squad

Remember the episode of Koffee With Karan, where Arjun Kapoor confessed that he and Varun Dhawan were a part of a squad – Katrina Kaif hate squad! During the days when she dated Salman Khan, Varun and Arjun hated Katrina Kaif for reasons still unknown to them. Their relationship with the actress has changed for good in all these years but she still insists and teases them that they had once hated her. Here’s a picture which proves how wrong they were! Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh is unhappy on being compared to Katrina Kaif

Veere Di Wedding’s new poster

After unveiling the first poster of Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, we had some really high hopes pinned on the movie. And trust us, our opinion hasn’t changed a bit. Kareena’s chick flick looks promising and even more gorgeous with every new poster.

Kriti Sanon’s topless picture

Kriti Sanon’s topless picture was the only one that received maximum attention from his calendar shoot pictures. Though actresses going topless is a norm in photoshoots these days, it’s the first time for Kriti Sanon and she looked pretty hot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bridal avatar

Kareena Kapoor Khan broke the internet with her regal avatar when she walked the ramp for designer Vikram Phadnis. The light pink lehenga choli with golden intricate embroidery looked flawless on Begum of Pataudi and she completely justified her look. Wonder if Saif Ali Khan wanted to renew his wedding vows. Also Read: Is Kareena Kapoor Khan going size zero for Veere Di Wedding?

Misha’s new drawing teacher

On days when Shahid Kapoor’s darling daughter, Misha isn’t busy learning dance from her granny, she’s practicing drawing with uncle Ishaan Khatter. The debutante loves to play with his lil’ niece and teach her to draw. From drawing sheep to ship, Misha is learning the art of drawing and we wait to see if she picks it up as her hobby.