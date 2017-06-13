Kritika Chaudhary: 7 things about the late TV actress that you might not know

Everyone was shocked on learning that the Mumbai police had found TV actress Kritika Chaudhary dead in her Amboli apartment. The police had found a decomposed body of the actress on Tuesday, June 13, after residents complained of a foul smell emanating from her flat. When she did not answer her door after several attempts, the residents called up the police, who broke into the house and found a rotting body of Kritika. Initial reports even suggest that there were a few injury marks on Kritika’s body and her head. The foul smell was from the body that had started to decompose as reports suggest that she might have been dead since three to four days. With these facts in place, the Mumbai police has not ruled out murder at this point of time and are currently investigating the matter. However, after this mysterious death, several people wanted to know a few more things about Kritika. And hence, we decided to present to you five things about the TV actress that you might not have known…

# Kritika’s hometown was Haridwar (Uttarakhand), where her family still resides. She had come to Mumbai a few years ago with a dream to become a top model-cum-actress.

# She was only 23 years old.

# She was a vegetarian.

# In the initial years of her career, she did a few modeling assignments for a couple of brands. (ALSO READ – Model-actress Kritika Chaudhary found dead in her apartment, cops suspect murder)

# After the initial struggle, Kritika got her first big break with Ekta Kapoor’s TV serial, Parichay (2011). However, from what we hear, she wasn’t happy with the role that she was given.

# A couple of years later, the actress even bagged a small cameo in Kangana Ranaut‘s Rajjo (2013).

# Kritika was also an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and we see a lot of pictures of her praying to the Lord on her Facebook wall.

Anyway, we hope the police can ascertain the cause of Kritika’s death soon and if it was a murder, we hope the culprit is caught. In the meantime, we extend our condolences to the actress’ family and friends. RIP, Kritika Chaudhary.