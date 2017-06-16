Kritika Chaudhary murder case: Drugs found near actress’ body, police suspect a fallout lead to her assassination

Kritika Chaudhary‘s murder case is getting, even more, murkier by the day. According to a report in Times of India, Police have revealed that they have found a packet of white powder, reportedly drugs (methamphetamine, MD or Meow Meow), near the decomposing body of the model cum actress. The samples have already been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for chemical analysis and the police are awaiting the verdict. The initial tests did reveal that the powder was indeed MD, however, a source from the police department mentioned to the daily, “We are awaiting official confirmation from FSL.” The cops now suspect that a fallout over the drug money may have lead to her assassination.

The Police have conducted a thorough investigation and have already questioned more than 20 people, who were in touch with her on WhatsApp. However, it is a former watchman of her society who is one of the key suspects in the case. The man has been missing and he might be the one with the knowledge of whatever happened that night. As the source added, “A man who used to work in the building was missing and was not even at his new job. We have sent a team to his Lucknow residence in Uttar Pradesh.” (ALSO READ – Kritika Chaudhary murder case: Police suspect sexual assault, detain her friend and watchman)

Kritika’s body has been preserved for further analysis. We had mentioned to you how the autopsy report showed a clear head injury and now, the Police have also recovered a blood-stained brass knuckle punch, that may have been used to attack her. Apart from this, the investigators are also trying to figure out whether Kritika was in touch with any drug dealers or not. When DCP (zone IX) Paramjit Singh Dahiya was asked if they had found drugs near her body and if they suspect any foul play, he said they were probing all angles. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about this case right here…