Kritika Chaudhary murder case: Police suspect sexual assault, detain her friend and watchman

Police found struggling model cum actress Kritika Chaudhary dead in her Amboli flat a few days back. When they discovered the actress, she was dead for nearly four days and her body had started decomposing. With injury marks on her head and body police suspected that she might have been murdered. But according to a report in Times of India, after the initial investigation, the cops suspect that she might have been sexually assaulted too. In fact, two guys have also been detained for the death of Kritika. The cops have apprehended the watchman, while the crime branch have held one of Kritika’s friend. However, nothing is clear about what exactly took place that night.

Apparently, Kritika was killed on the night of June 7, after she had spoken to her parents and brother residing in Haridwar. When the police entered the house, they found a partly dressed, decomposing body of the actress. She had a head injury, which was apparently caused by a steel object. Her brother, Deepak Chaudhary also alleged that the accused have stolen a few of her valuables. Talking to TOI, he added, “We tried to speak to her on June 12, after we did not receive a call since June 8. Finally , police attended the call and told us about the incident. We cremated her body in Andheri late on Wednesday.” (ALSO READ – Kritika Chaudhary: 7 things about the late TV actress that you might not know)

While the Police suspect sexual assault, they have not added the IPC sections to the case yet. Deepak even mentioned how Kritika had travelled to Haridwar recently (on April 25) to attend a family function and was really in a happy mood. He was also not aware of these latest development. As he added to the national daily, “My sister returned to Mumbai on May 3. She regularly called home and inquired about our well-being. But the Police did not tell us there was any sexual assault.”

