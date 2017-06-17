Kritika Chaudhary’s murder, Karan Mehra’s baby bliss, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 launch – a look at what made headlines on TV!

The week began with the gloomy news of Parichay actress Kritika Chaudhary being found dead at her residence. After initial investigations, it has come out that she was murdered after a scuffle. On a happier note, a baby boy was born to Nisha Rawal and daddy Karan Mehra is over the moon. Ekta Tiwari announced that she was engaged while the launch of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon3 had people only enquiring about the absence of Sanaya Irani. Here is a quick recap…

Kritika Chaudhary

In an unfortunate turn of events, model-actress Kritika Chaudhary who was best known for her work in Parichay was found dead in her Andheri apartment. Neighbours informed the cops after the smell of her decomposed body spread all over. It was initially suspected as suicide but later the police said it was murder. She was hit on the head with a sharp metal object, which was identified from the crime scene. As per reports, the actress had consumed drugs in the past. As of now, there is a hunt for two men with whom she entered into her home on June 8, post which she was not seen outside. (Also Read: Kritika Chaudhary murder case: Police suspect sexual assault, detain her friend and watchman)



Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor and his wife welcomed home a bonny baby boy. It is the couple’s first child. While rumours of Nisha being pregnant started doing the rounds from the start of the year, Karan did not confirm them. However, the news came out. Congratulations have poured in for the actor from the fraternity including ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Rohan Mehra and Gaurav Chopraa. We wish the couple and their little bundle of joy all the health and happiness. (Also Read: Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal blessed with a baby boy)

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Buzz is that Dheeraj Dhoopar has been roped in as the lead of Kumkum Bhagya’s spin-off, Kundali Bhagya. The show will get on air from July 3 at 9.30 pm on Zee TV. Kundali Bhagya will tell the tale of Pragya’s (Sriti Jha) two sisters and their love lives. Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia will be the main leads. Dheeraj was seen as Prem Bharadwaj on Sasural Simar Ka for five years. He got married to girlfriend Vinny Arora last year in November and was on a vacation after he quit SSK earlier this year.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3

The third season of Gul Khan’s cult show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was released with great fanfare. It stars Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar. We got an insight into the story, which is about Advay Singh Raizada (Barun Sobti) who comes back to avenge the death of his parents from a Pandit’s family. But he falls in love with Chandni (Shivani Tomar) in the course. With the queries being centered around Sanaya Irani’s absence from the show, the launch was a much talked about affair. (Also Read: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 producer Gul Khan OPENS up on how she dealt with the hate mail from Sanaya Irani’s fans)

Ekta Tiwari

The actress who is known from the show Tere Mere Sapne got engaged to boyfriend Sushant Kandya. She told Tellychakkar.com, “We did back-to-back seven episodes opposite each other in Crime Patrol, and before we realised we were in love. Nobody had to propose anyone, and even this engagement happened quite suddenly, it wasn’t even planned. We are really happy and looking forward to a great life.”

