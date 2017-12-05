Krrip Suri undergoes emergency operation; fans send in best wishes

The evil Adhiraj of Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre that is Krrip Kapur Suri had an operation last evening. He had a cyst in his chest which had to be operated immediately. He is recovering well and will be discharged today from Kandivali’s Phoenix Hospital. Fans of his show had send get well soon cards and gifts for the actor to cheer him up. Krip shoots non-stop for Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre but he had to take two days off from the shooting. He had been shooting day and night for his show and was ignoring the cyst. But the pain eventually left him with no choice but to got himself operated.

Kripp hails from Delhi and started his career as a model. His rustic macho looks got him a chance to play Dr Vardaan In Channel V’s Sadda Haq. He later played Emperor Akbar in Maharana Pratap and some other negative roles. His first show as a lead was Ekta Kapoor’s Kalash with Aparna Dixit. This show gave him a new identity and popularity. After Kalash, Krrip made her a return with Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre as Adhiraj. The show on Zee TV has been doing well and Krrip has gained a lot of fans. He will resume shoot in a couple of days. His wife, Simran is taking care of him. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…