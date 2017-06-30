Krushna Abhishek and Kashmira Shah turn parents to twins via surrogacy

Another TV couple has welcomed tiny human members into their family. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmira Shah became proud parents to twins via surrogacy. As per a report carried by Mumbai Mirror claims that the couple who got married in 2013, welcomed their twins 6 weeks ago. The babies are under special care in hospital and will soon be at their home.

Meanwhile, not just his personal life, but Krushna is embarking on a new journey in his professional life as well. He has started shooting for his new comedy variety show titled Drama Company with co-stars Sugandha Mishra, Dr. Sanket Bhosale and Ali Asgar. Drama Company is touted to give a tough competition to The Kapil Sharma Show. A heartiest congratulations to the awesome couple!

Also, currently in news for having a baby via surrogacy are popular Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. They have reportedly hired a surrogate to have their third child. According to sources, the deal will cost the couple $113,850, reports tmz.com. The pair made the decision after discovering that Kim suffered from placenta accreta — a condition that makes another pregnancy life-threatening. The couple currently have daughter North and son Saint. Back in July 2013, Shah Rukh Khan had confirmed the news of the birth of his surrogate son AbRam. In March 2017, filmmaker Karan Johar had announced he became a father to twins via surrogacy. Great to see so many celebs openly acknowledging alternative methods to have babies. It is certainly required to remove the stigma that our society has around the notion.