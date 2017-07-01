Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Ishqbaaz – meet TV’s newsmakers this week!

This was an extremely eventful week for TV. It started off with the good news of Bharti Singh joining The Kapil Sharma Show. We also heard about Megha Chakraborty being roped in as Mastani on Peshwa Bajirao. The biggest surprises were the new of Krushna Abhishek welcoming twins through surrogacy and Dhruv Bhandari’s secret marriage to Shruti Merchant. Here is a quick recap…

Krushna Abhishek

This is time for double celebration for Krushna Abhishek. His show The Drama Company will go on air from July 15 and the news is that Kashmira Shah and he are all set to welcome twins at home in a few days. The couple had them through surrogacy and are over the moon. The couple have not confirmed the news so far. Krushna is now in Bangkok. After Shah Rukh Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Karan Johar, they are the latest celebs to welcome children through this channel. Heartiest congratulations to the couple. (Also Read: Krushna Abhishek and Kashmira Shah turn parents to twins via surrogacy)

Bharti Singh

After Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Singh is making an entry on The Kapil Sharma Show. She confirmed her presence to us saying it was an exciting opportunity and Kapil has been her teacher throughout. Bharti also posted her snap from the first day of shoot with the star comedian. The lady’s beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa was also supposed to join Kapil’s team but she refuted the news saying it was totally false. Bharti also said that she should not be perceived as a replacement for Sunil Grover and was happy to be a part of the team. (Also Read: Bharti Singh on working with Kapil Sharma: He was my teacher in college)

Dhruv Bhandari

We got a shock when we heard that Tere Sheher Mein actor Dhruv Bhandari had got married to his girlfriend, choreographer Shruti Merchant. It was reported by a news portal that he got married to her in mid-June in a destination wedding in Mauritius. They were dating for a couple of years after meeting for the first time for Taj Express. Dhruv is best known as Mantu from Tere Sheher Mein. There is buzz that he is planning to shift to London and start his entrepreneurship there. (Also Read: Here’s what Tere Sheher Mein’s Dhruv Bhandari has to say about his secret marriage to Shruti Merchant)

Gaurav Chopraa-Dalljiet Kaur

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Gaurav Chopraa is making a comeback in the fiction space with a thriller titled Kidnap. The actor says it will remind viewers of western shows in terms of scale and story-telling. He will romance Dalljiet Kaur in the show. While Dalljiet kept mum about it, Gaurav was more forthcoming and said it was a great show for a picky actor like him.

Ishqbaaz

Gul Khan’s popular show on bromance, love and manipulations turned one. The team celebrated with a huge party at a hotspot. Actor Nakuul Mehta also hand-written thank-you notes for every member of the cast. In the mean time, news is that Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi will run as one hour show. It will be like Oberoi Special.

Other important news were Anshuman Malhotra and Sanaya Pithawalla calling its quits after a year. Devoleena Bhattacharjee underwent a surgery for her back. On the TRP charts, it was the cricket matches that made news. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…