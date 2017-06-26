Krushna Abhishek on Kapil Sharma: We don’t talk to each other

After Comedy Nights Live went off air, Krushna Abhishek got a break of a few months. The host-comedian is back in action and how. His new show, The Drama Company will start on Sony TV from July 15, the same channel that airs The Kapil Sharma Show. While his show will take the 8pm slot, Kapil Sharma’s show will follow it. Besides this, the biggest factor is that ex-members of Kapil’s show Ali Asghar, Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosle will also be in it. The show is also being produced by rumoured ex-girlfriend of Kapil, Preeti Simoes. We know how the alleged fall-out between Kapil and his team-mates made news, so naturally, all eyes will be on the TRPs of Krushna’s show. Competition is the word here. (Also Read: Krushna Abhishek, Mithun Chakraborty, Ali Asghar shoot for the promo of The Drama Company – view pics!)

In a statement to The Hindustan Times, he said, “People have always pitted us against each other. Our popularity and our careers are linked in some way. Kapil and I are like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan of TV. But unlike these superstars, we are not friends. We don’t talk to each other, but when we do, we respect each other. One should appreciate talent, and we are both very talented. I am waiting for the day when we both get an opportunity to work together. There is no competition with Kapil, but now that Ali and others are in my show, people will link it to Kapil again, saying they left him to join me. But this is just a coincidence.” (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Riddhima Pandit and Sairaat fame Tanaji Galgunde join Krushna Abhishek’s The Drama Company)

We know that the ratings of The Kapil Sharma Show had plummeted after the exit of Sunil Grover and Ali Asghar but have recovered in recent times. With Krushna’s show, Sony TV is hoping to strengthen its comedy programming and give stiff competition to Colors that will air Khatron Ke Khiladi in July. People will also draw comparisons between The Drama Company and The Kapil Sharma Show. Commenting on this Krushna said, “There will be a race for ratings. Our shows will air back-to-back. Both of us will try to give our best to our shows, and we will give tough competition to Kapil. We are bit scared, but are working hard to deliver quality product.”

With dada the superstar so happy dada joined our drama company. So nervous n excited 😊 A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30) on Jun 23, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

With one of my fav Ali bhai 😊on our first promo shoot. What a lovely team it’s wonderful to meet all after so long 😊 A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:08am PDT



One will remember that Comedy Nights Live replaced Comedy Nights with Kapil after the ace comedian’s rather unceremonious ouster from the channel. Now, they are coming back on Sony. “No. I think every channel wants us, and it is pure coincidence that we land up on the same channel together. Channels want the best talent,” he signed off.