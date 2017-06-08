Krystle D’Souza: I am single till I have a ring on the right finger

Actress Krystle D’Souza, who is rumoured to be dating Karan Tacker, says she is single till the time she has a sparkler on her ring finger, and also a wedding date. Asked how she reacts to all the rumours related to her love life, Krystle told IANS: “It’s lovely that people are so interested in my life. No matter how much you make the world a part of your life through social media, it’s never enough. “They all want more and I truly understand why. It’s their never-ending love for me that wants to know every detail of my life possible. About my love life, I would like to say I am single till I have a ring on the right finger and a wedding date.” The actress, who is known for her roles in TV series like “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai”, “Ek Nayi Pehchaan” and “Brahmarakshas”, is currently taking social media by storm with her glamorous posts. (Also Read: Krystle D’souza’s vacation pictures will inspire you to go on an all-girls trip NOW!)

Asked about this fashionable side, Krystle, who is also Pond’s Brand Ambassador, said: “I have always loved fashion, trends, style, make-up and hair, but yes some sort of a transformation truly happens when I play a ‘bahu’. That’s when I have to wear brown lenses to cover my green eyes, colour my hair dark, wear saris and surprise myself that I can pull this off too. “It’s as they say ‘Best of both worlds’. I love all my characters and love being the simple ‘bahu’. It teaches me so much that I take some great values back into real life too,” she said. So what is keeping her busy nowadays? “Travelling, travelling and some more travelling. When I work, I work non-stop and so hard that I barely get time to see anything but the set and home. So whenever I am done with one show, I go into my globetrotter mode and just pick a place and disappear for a while. (Also Read: Nia Sharma’s ‘Friendship Goals’ comment on Krystle and Karan gets a sarcastic reaction from the actress – Watch EXCLUSIVE Video)

“I went to Amsterdam and Paris this time. And also my usual Goa. Planning as many more places I can fit in before I get back to doing a new project,” she said. She also said she will think about Bollywood if something big comes up. She said: “I have never specifically planned these things, by the grace of God they have all just fallen in place at the right time. So I’m going with the flow of things I’m sure if something on the big screen comes my way I’ll take the leap. Till then I’m waiting. As they say ‘Go Big or Go Home'”