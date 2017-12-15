Krystle D’souza: I look up to Karan, he inspires me and I can count on him; it’s mutual

Krystle D’souza and Karan Tacker have always been in news for speculations of a relationship between the two. They have neither accepted the rumours nor denied it. Krystle who achieved fame through her hit show, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai, finally opened up about her alleged boyfriend, Karan. In an interview with Bombay Times, she said, “I don’t think every relationship needs to be defined. I look up to Karan, he inspires me and I can count on him; it’s mutual. We are clear about what equation we share and what we feel for each other. That should be enough.” Krystle, with this small hint, definitely made KyRan (as the fans love to call the couple) fans super excited! Something surely is brewing between them.

Krystle and Karan met on the sets of Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and their friendship has only grown with time. Rumours revolving around Karan and Krystle dating each other started doing the rounds further when KyRan started going out together, and posted pictures online. The two were also spotted attending a lot of functions together. Even they did a wedding photoshoot for ZEE TV’s show, Sarojini. Also Read:Karan Tacker is ready for his bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year2

The actress is now gearing up for her comedy debut in an upcoming show, Belan Wali Bahu. After trying her hands in the supernatural show, Brahmarakshas, she is equally excited about taking on this new journey. Krystle further added, “The challenge in comedy is to neither go OTT nor underplay the character. I was scared initially, but I have a funny bone. Nobody from the crew knew this side of me until I started shooting. Like my character, I am a goofball in real life, too. I keep spilling things and tripping over.”