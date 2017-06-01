Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 1 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishwari asks Asha to help her reunite Dev and Sona

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi begins with Sona(Erica Fernandes) telling Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) if he thinks he cannot forget her, it happens usually and she will help him forget her, he has to remarry for sure. He asks why is she hell bent on his marriage. She says he wants to be alone and in frustration will make mistakes, which she does not like. He says he thought she would apologize for the mistake of promising maa to find a girl for him, but she is not, so fine he will remarry and she has to find girls for him till settles for one, if she has made friendship, then she has to follow it. Sona is shocked hearing that.

Sona returns home sad. Bejoy asks her to sit with him and chat. She says she will finish some work first and goes to her room. She calls Ishwari and says Dev agreed for marriage. Ishwari is shocked but pretends and says then they should start searching girls soon and she should come tomorrow early and select girls’ photos which Dev will like. Sona agrees and disconnects call. Ishwari tells Soha after darkness there will be light always. Soha says when she wakes up at 6 a.m., sun would have come. Ishwari says she is talking about life. Asha hears Sona and asks if Dev agreed. Sona says yes.

GKB brings girl’s photos. Ishwari asks if she brought photos. GKB says how can she disobey her, she selected each girl herself and asks to check. Ishwari says why to check when they will not be selected, she knows Dev will reject each photo. GKB fumes and returns to Vicky’s room. Vicky asks what did bua tell. GKB in her irritating broken English accent says whatever they did not want happened, jiji wants Dev and bengalan together, if that happens they will be out of this house. She shows a girl’s photo and says she will make Ishwari agree for this girl and will not tell that this girl his her puppet.

Ishwari enters Dev’s room and seeing him engrapsed in thought thinks she knows he is in pain, but she is doing it for his good. He sees her and asks to come in. She says if he is busy working she will come later. He says it is fine. She says Sonakshi told he agreed for remarriage, she is thinking if Sona is thinking how she will manage selecting girls. Dev says he is ready for marriage and does not have any problem, she and Sona need not worry. Ishwari sadly returns home.

Soha says Golu that papa agreed for remarriage. Golu gets sad and says he likes ex-big chi and does not want new big chi. Soha says he may also like new big chi. He says he does not want to, he wants only ex-big chi and once he makes commitment, even he cannot change it, not even his parents. She smiles. He asks why is she smiling. She says she is trying to cheer up. He says whatever happens, he is her brother and would protect her always. Soha smiles again.

Mamaji goes to Ishwari's room and asks sees her nervous, asks reason. She says Dev agreed for marriage. Mamaji says she wanted same. She says she wanted him and Sona come closer again with her plan. Mamaji consoles her that whatever she is thinking will happen. Ishwari calls her and says she needs to speak and if she can meet her in 30 min. Ishwari agrees and Asha says she will send address.

Sona sits sadly in her room reminiscing Dev’s words. Bejoy brings coffee for her and says he made her strong since childhood and when Asha used to tell not put pressure on her, he used to tell he wants his daughter to be self-sufficient. He continues that he knows Dev wants to remarry and she should let him marry, it is good for them both. Sona says yes.

Ishwari meets Asha. Asha says she heard Dev agreed for marriage, but she has seen that Sona still loves him and sees her going through a phase when she used to get happy when Dev’s success articles used to come in papers and cry happily, Ishwari should not let Dev marry someone else. Ishwari says she knows Dev and Sona still love each other and wants them to reunite. Asha says then why she is searching girls. Ishwari says she knows everyone would doubt her seeing her past, she thought Dev is a diamond and did not realize Sona is a gold and did not value her, she now wants them to be happy together and needs Asha’s help. Asha says she knows Sona will not agree and it is difficult, but they both will try their best.

PREVIEW

Sona asks Ishwari where is Dev, if he changed his mind again and does not want to meet girl. Ishwari says he himself agreed and will come down soon. Soha is surprised to see Dev in his previous style, wearing formal blazer and clean shaven.