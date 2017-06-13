Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 12 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishwari requests Sona to accept her love for Dev

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi begins with Radha influencing Ishwari about the engagement. She says its for the betterment of everybody. This decision will make everybody happy. She asks her to come down and see the arrangements but Ishwari says she will come in sometime. Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) is getting ready for his engagement when Elena comes in the room. She sees Dev walking around nervously and asks if he is worried or tenses, He negates saying why would he be tensed. She says she can see he is getting mad waiting for Sona. Dev says no, don’t tell loudly what will Payal think. Elena says Nisha. He asks what.. She says he is marrying Nisha. He says what will Nisha think if she hears this. Elena says he has to accept the fact. Dev says he will not call Sona, let her come when she wants to. Elena says Sona will not come as she cannot see someone else with him, she thought he knows better. He says she will come.

Ishwari asks Asha if Sona did not come. Asha says she did not come as she is hurt more than what they are thinking. Ishwari says what they can do to bring her here. Radha on the other side asks Vicky to go and check if Ishwari and Asha are together, their plan will fail else. He asks not to worry. She asks to bring Dev. He says he sent Elena. She says Elena is on bengalan’s side, so he should go and bring Dev.

Nisha with parents enter. Radha greets them. They ask where is Ishwari. Radha says jiji must be praying him home temple. Dev comes down with Vicky. Radha continues her drama and makes Dev and Nisha sit next to each other. She asks Jassi maid to bring Ishwari and asks panditji to start pooja. Dev says let maa come. Radha says muhurath will pass on, let Dev come. Pandit asks to give rings. Radha snatches rings from Elena’s hands and gives them to panditji. Jaggi informs Ishwari that everyone is waiting for her downstairs. Ishwari asks Asha to go, she has some work and will come down later. Asha joins Elena. Radha continues her drama and asks Vicky to hold rings till pooja is finished. Golu tells Suhana they should do something to stop engagement. Suhana says that they can do, then says idea…and smiles. Radha insists Dev and Nisha to go aside and chat till muhurath time is reached. Dev says he is fine. She forcefully sends him and Nisha aside.

Sona opens door hearing door bell and sees Ishwari. She asks why is she here. Ishwari says where would she go, she thought she would protect her house from harsh sun, but Sona is her shadow. Sona asks why she is crying, come in. Ishwari says when she came to her home as nutritionist and took care of her more than her children calling her aunty ji, but when she became part of her family and called her maa, she did not like it, so Sona had to leave house.

Dev and Nisha sit nervously. Nisha says she is nervous as it is her first engagement ,why is he nervous when he already got engaged once.. Dev looks. She says bad job. Dev says it is okay. Nisha asks where is Sona. He says she must be busy in her work, must be coming. She asks he and Sona got divorced 7 years ago, even now there is no misunderstanding between them and they don’t blame each other how. Dev says it is all because of Sonakshi.

Ishwari continues that her and Sona’s relationship was more than a doctor and patient. When Sona used to scold her, she used to like it a lot. When she used to scold children, she used to give her bitter guard as punishment and she used to drink it silently as it was given by her sweet friend. Her house is not a house without Sona, she came here to ask something, she not only want her hand for Dev but a companionship for her.

Dev continues that he makes mistakes repeatedly, but she corrects him. Nisha says Sona is a good habit in his life then. Dev says habits are habits, but he can say it is good if Sona is around. Nisha asks then why did they get divorce. Dev says it was his mistake. (Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 9 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Dev confesses his feelings to a sleeping Sonakshi)

Ishwari apologizes Sona and says she knows she is doing this against Dev’s wish. Sona asks what.. Ishwari says Dev wants her to choose him and when she returns, it should be her wish, her conditions and her win as her win is their whole family’s wish. Sona says today is Dev’s engagement. Ishwari says Dev is hurrying to make her realize howmuch she loves Dev. Sona says it is too late. Ishwari says she not only came for Dev, she came for herself and her children’s happiness, please give her one chance. Bejoy watches standing in balcony. Sona says she will get late for engagement and walks in, asking her to go. Iswhari stands disheartened. Sona goes to her room and starts crying.

PREVIEW

Sourav tells Bejoy if he does not tell anything to Sona, she will sit here and cry. Bejoy asks Sona to go, Dev will be waiting for her. Sona reaches Dev’s house. Dev looks at her sitting next to Nisha