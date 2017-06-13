Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 13 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Sonaksi confesses her feelings to her family

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi begins with Bijoy calling up Asha and asking what is Ishwari doing there. He says what is she doing, otherwise I will kick her out of this place. Asha says you will do nothing like this. She says Ishwari is doing that for Sona(Erica Fernandes) which you will never be able to do. You have failed in understanding your own daughter’s happiness because your ego is way bigger than your daughter’s happiness for you. Bijoy is stunned.

Nisha goes to Elena and says if she can ask something. Elena says sure. She asks about Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi’s relationship. Elena says we all have always been confused about them. They can never be separated nor can they live together without fighting. Welcome to our world. Radha comes there with Vicky and says these Bengalis have a unique style of explaining everything. She means to say that Sona and Dev cannot live with each other.

Bejoy goes to Ishwari and asks what is she doing here. She looks in cries, tries to walk out, but stops and says she tried to control her son’s life and lost him, now she lost Sona, she does not want Bejoy to repeat same mistake and lose his daughter. She walks away sadly crying. Sourav hears that and says Ishwari is right, he should stop controlling Sona’s life, why did he give her promise not to think of Dev. Bejoy shouts he did write. Sourav says he is wrong, so he is shouting, he should let Sona go.

Soha insists for a dance. Vicky scolds. Radha says such a cute girl, let her dance. Elena dances with Golu and Elena. Dev repeatedly looks at door for Sona. Nisha asks why Sona did not come yet. Dev nervously says he does not know, she may not come.

Ishwari returns home sadly. Asha says she thought Sona would come with her. Ishwari says she did not, she lost her. Elena says she will not come and has changed, she is more selfish now and thinks of only he happiness. Ishwari takes Sona’s side and says she does not know what Sona went through. Elena says she is in this house since long, she did not find anything wrong. Ishwari says she did not as she is not her bahu, Sona suffered a lot because of her.

Sourav insists Bijoy to speak. Bijoy asks Sona if she does not want to attend Dev’s engagement. Sona sits sadly. Sourav says Sona hates Dev, so she will not go. Bijoy asks to keep quiet. Sourav says he will not and continues provoking Sona. Sona shouts that she loves Dev and cannot live without him, but what can she do now. Daadi says Sona wants Bijoy to take back his promise. Bijoy says he thought wrong, Sona’s happiness is in Dev. Sourav asks him to tell Amrish Puri’s dialogue, jaa Simran jaa. Bejoy says go Sona, Dev is waiting for you.

Engagement party continues. Dev repeatedly looks at door. Sona enters. Dev gets happy and stands up. Nisha asks Dev to smile as Sona came. Radha comments Dev's friend came, fuming. Vicky insists Dev and Nisha for a dance. Nisha says she does not know dance well.. Vicky says Dev will teach her. Dev and Nisha dance on a romantic song.. Sona gets more sad and walks from there.

Sourav calls Asha and asks if Simran came there. She asks who Simran. He says Sona, baba has taken back his promise and Sona has accepted her love for Dev. Asha gets happy hearing that.

Ishwari stops her and asks if she has come for Dev and Nisha’s engagement or stop it. Sona sadly says how can she stop, it will be injustice to Nisha. Ishwari says Dev loves her and not Nisha, it will be injustice for all 3 lives. She did a big mistake by coming late to Sona. She continues her dialogues sadly and leaves, leaving Sona repenting for expressing her feelings late.

PREVIEW

Nisha shouts to stop music and calls everyone. Everyone gather and ask what happened. She asks Dev if he still loves Sonakshi.