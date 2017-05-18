Kuch Rang Pyaar ke Aise Bhi 18 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Sona brings the truth to light and helps out Ishwari

Kuch Rang Pyaar ke Aise Bhi begins with Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) telling Ishwari to take care of her health now. A nurse comes in and tells her to eat only light food now, Dev jokingly says his mother does not know the meaning of light. She puts 4 spoonfuls of ghee even in khichdi. Bijoy calls up hospital and asks about Ishwari, they say they cannot give out information. He says he is a family member, he gets to know she is not serious anymore. Maamiji scolds Vicky as she was looking for him.She tells him that Ishwari is very important to them because only she can control Dev, she can get Sona(Erica Fernandes) away from Dev and that is necessary for them to get their position.

Ishwari says that she knows what Dev is trying to do. He is trying to cover up her mistakes as he used to do in his childhood. He says he is the one who should be apologising as he could not understand the pain of his mother.

Asha is ignoring Bijoy and he tries talking to her. He asks about Ishwari’s health and Asha still ignores him saying she is not a doctor.

Sona brings the mother and daughter in Ishwari’s ward when she gains consciousness. Both Dev and Ishwari are shocked to see them. Golu and Soha are asking Alina to take them to the hospital but she tries to pacify them. Vicky comes in and Golu asks him about Ishwari and Soha asks about her parents. He answers them rudely. Alina asks him why is he so rude to children and asks about Ishwari, he is rude to her as well saying he is tired and goes away.

Ishwari gets up saying memsaab, she holds Ishwari’s feet and apologises. She says she knows the truth because of Sona. She cleared every misunderstanding. In flashback, Kajal and her mother are waiting for taxi when Sona talks to Kajal saying she needs to talk to her. She calls up Khatri and tells him that she wants to give him money as Ishwari had a heart attack and she wants to end this story for once and for all. She says Dev is ready to sign off his half property to him. He reveals that Ishwari only took 2 bangles, he just saw her stealing it and he stole the rest of the jewelleries and blamed Ishwari. He turns around to leave saying he will get Ishwari her apology accepted but Sona stops him saying how will he get his apology accepted? He is about to hit her when Jatin and Saurabh come in their cars from each side. Malati and Kajal get to know the truth and apologise to Sona. They agree to go to Ishwari.(Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 17 May 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Ishwari recovers from the heart-attack)

Dev folds his hand in front of Sona but she shakes her head. She apologises to Ishwari and thanks Sonakshi. Dev tells them that he will get preparations done for their living and Ishwari insists on it. Ishwari looks at Sona.

Ishwari calls Sona and says she has given her a new life by getting her free from this load on her heart.