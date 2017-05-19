Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 19 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishwari hugs Sonakshi

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi begins with Ishwari thanking God for reducing this load from her heart. Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) thanks Sona(Erica Fernandes) for everything she did. Ishwari calls Sona near her and tells her to sit. Maamiji sees this. She says even she did not know she will help her in this way. She will never forget this and she has given her a new life. She hugs Sona, Dev is happy to see this. Vicky asks maamiji what happened. She says everything is over, Sona was hugging jiji and even she was thanking her. Malati comes there and apologises to maamiji and goes away. Sona goes out and sees Asha. She asks if everything is okay, She says if baba is still angry? She says his ego is his reason for the anger and he will have to get rid of this ego. Sona tells Asha that she has swore on her baba that nothing is going on between her and Dev and she will keep that promise.

Maamiji is angry at Ishwari and says she never expected her to consider them strangers but that is what she did. She says there is nothing like that. Asha tells Sona that she should do what she thinks is right and gives her the food. Asha goes to Ishwari with a bouquet and asks how is she now? She says she is fine now. Asha takes her leave but Golu and Soha arrive there along with Alina. Soha gives her a card. She says she wishes they all could live together. Golu says that could only happen if ex bigchi becomes bigchi which creates an awkward situation.

Soha meets up with Sonakshi and asks about Dev, she says he is with doctor and will meet her later. Sona asks Ishwari to take her medicines but she says it is bitter and refuses, Sona insists. Ishwari tells her to go home as she must be tired as well, she then takes the medicine again. Maamiji manipulates Ishwari against Sona but she defends her saying that she might be different from them but that does not mean she is wrong. Dev hears all this.

Ishwari invites Sonakshi over dinner with her whole family.