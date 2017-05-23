Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 22 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Dev is thankful to Sona and has a talk with her

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi begins with Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) dropping Sona(Erica Fernandes) home when Sona stops him and asks him what is he hiding? He asks if she knows all her friends that nicely. She tells him to talk to her. He diverts the topic and thanks her but she is adamant on knowing. He tells her that she has done a favour on him by doing so much for his mother. She explains that she understands her point of view as she is a mother too now.

Dev tells her how she did not take the medicine just because Sona gave it, she defends Ishwari’s side and tells him not to worry. Her dress gets stuck in the bike and Dev bends down to help her. they share an eyelock and then go their way. He drops her home when she calls him in for a moment. He says yes to a tea and challenges her that her baba will be angry within seconds seeing him. She scolds him. They go in and Asha welcomes them and asks about Ishwari. Bijoy says why is he here and he should hurry back. After he goes, Dev tells Sona less than 30 seconds and they both share a laugh along with Asha.

Dev has a talk with Asha and she exclaims that he has changed a lot. He goes to call Sonakshi and sees her drying her hair with towel. He sees her and thinks how is she still able to stop her heartbeat like nothing has changed.

Dev brings Ishwari home and Malati and Kajal are already there. They thank her for Dev has done a lot for them. He gave Kajal a job. They leave thanking Ishwari. Maamiji takes Ishwari away for rest and the whole room is decorated with balloons. Soha and Golu come there and say they missed her. Dev says he wants to do something and later clarifies that he is talking about Sonakshi.

Ishwari calls up Bose house and Bijoy picks up. They exchange pleasantries. She wants to talk to Sona and she invites her on a dinner with her whole family hesitatingly and thanks her for her favour. Sona says there is no need for that but she insists and Sona agrees.

PREVIEW

Dev asks Sona that she is worried because she cannot decide her outfit, she asks how does he know. He tells her to wear anything as it’s just a dinner.