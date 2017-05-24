Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 24 may, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Dev apologises to Sona for whatever happened seven years ago

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi begins with Soha and Golu being upset as Ishwari decides to cook and they wanted to cook. Ishwari sings them a song and sends them out of the kitchen. Alina goes to nikhil and tells him to come out. He refuses to come out. She complains about him not being emotionally available for her and their son. This lands them in an argument and Alina leaves.

Sona(Erica Fernandes) comes in and helps out Ishwari in making the food and cutting the salad. Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) comes in and praises Ishwari’s efforts for the dinner and thanks her. Asha asks Ishwari and she stops her saying she knows her question. She says whatever Sonakshi has done for me, I couldn’t even think of it. She took a risk for me that nobody even my own would have done for me. She has done a favour to me, a favour I will never be able to repay. Bijoy comes there and Ishwari takes her leave. He asks about the favour Ishwari was talking about but Asha does not answer. He says he will ask Sona only but she says is this a place or time for questioning and creating a scene.

Maamiji tells Vicky that she he has already planned for the exit of Sona from her house. She insists on him coming out of the room and see it for himself. Sona asks Dev as to what was the question’s answer and when he refuses to answer, she threatens to ask Ishwari. Dev gives in and tells her that whatever happened 7 years ago was his fault and solely his fault. He could not bridge the gap between Ishwari and Sona and just let everything fall apart by saying nothing. He apologises to her and says that whatever he is doing now is for Suhana an he wants her support in that as he would be able to do nothing without her support. Ishwari is standing at a distance hearing this. (Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 22 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Dev is thankful to Sona and has a talk with her)

Bijoy comes and hears that standing aside. Even Ishwari hears standing aside eagerly. Power goes off. Dev goes to check. Dev hits sofa and shouts what kind of house is this. Dev calls servant to switch on generator. Mamaji asks where are everyone. Dev asks Sourav not to get up. Maamiji sits on Ronita and says she sat on sofa. Ronita says she sat on her. Drama continues. Golu and Soha light candles and ask family to come here. Ishwari pampers them that her children are so intelligent.

PREVIEW

Sona hits her leg on swinger and injures her leg. Dev massages her leg making her sit on swinger. Sona says he did not like swinger. He says even now he does not, but did not throw it out as she brought it. Ishwari fumes seeing Dev holding Sona’s foot.