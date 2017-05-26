Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 26 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishwari speaks in support of Sonakshi leaving Dev happily surprised

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi starts with Ishwari seeing Sonakshi(Erica Fernandes) doing the household things. Mamaji comes to Ishwari and asks if she is happy seeing everyone together. She says Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) said a very big thing to me today. It is as if he is more mature than her now. Dev and Sona are standing in the garden laughing. Soha comes there crying as sh got hurt due to falling. Dev and Sonakshi become hyperactive and get the first aid. They both make her laugh by hitting the floor on her behalf. Ishwari witnesses it and is happy when Dev calls her inside for a family selfie. She looks at Sona and Dev clicks another selfie. Dev, Sona and Soha look at the picture together and Ishwari gives a satisfied smile seeing them together.

She sees Bijoy and he asks if she will yell ghost again seeing him and she apologises. She thanks him for coming along with his whole family. She praises Ronita and says she is happy to meet such a sweet girl and Bijoy also praises his daughter in law.

Arti and her mother fume at Radha for not talking about Dev and Arti’s wedding during the dinner. She tries to pacify them but they don’t hear anything and start to leave. While leaving, Golu runs into her and spills juice on her dress making Arti angry. She rudely scolds him making him shiver in fear.

Sona comes to Golu’s rescue and says Aarti is a guest and Golu son of this family, he is apologizing repeatedly, even then Aarti is showing her arrogance and is questioning Golu’s upbringing. Kalpana yells what she knows about upbringing children when she could not save her family. Bijoy fumes and tries to confront, but Asha stops him. Ishwari takes Sona’s side, calls Soha and says she is the best well-cultured child and Sona brought her up single handedly, nobody would tell Soha met her father’s family. She made a mistake that had called her dear ones for dinner today and should have told Kalpana and Aarti to come some other time. They both yell at maamiji that she called them to insult and walk away. Bijoy asks Asha if she saw what happened just now, he is surprised.

Dev says it is time for dessert and serves ice-cream to whole family. Golu sees Ishwari and tells Sona told to hide ice cream from her, else she will get tempted. Sona says it is Dev's mistake that he brought sugar ice cream, he should have brought sugarless ice-cream. She says she will prepare something for Ishwari and Bijoy. Maamiji says kitchen is closed. Mamaji scolds her in his style. Sona asks Ishwari if she will eat her sweet dish. Ishwari says sure, both she and Bijoy will have it. Sona prepares sweet dish and serves them. They both enjoy.

After sometime, Ishwari goes to mamaji’s room and says she wants him to correct her if she is wrong. He asks problem. She says when Dev married Sona, she was insure that Dev will pay attention to only Sona and not her. She continues her expressing feelings and says she realized her mistakes and how good Sona is, she wants her back in Dev’s life. Mamaji says Sona and Dev have to agree first and if she checked with them. She has to make sure they come closer now. Their discussion continues.

Sona tells Dev that even she feels both family’s differences are clearing, thanks Dev for continuing his hope. Ishwari thinks she will set things right now.