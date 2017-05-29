Kuch Rang Pyaar ke Aise Bhi 29 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishwari hopes to bring Dev and Sonakshi together

Kuch Rang Pyaar ke Aise Bhi begins with Soha asking Sona(Erica Fernandes) to live like this always not on week by week plan. Sona tells her to sleep and comes out to see Alina there. Alina says that her and Vicky’s argument always takes a toll on Golu. Sona says that who doesn’t fight as a child and even they used to fight as kids. Ishwari comes there and asks if Golu slept. She says yes as he was very tired. She asks if she will have tea and ishwari asks for coffee instead and says if she can make it? Sona says tea or coffee is not important but who you share it with is important. She says okay and smiles. Asha comes to Alina when she is in kitchen and talks about Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi. She is worried about them. Sona says let us go and have it with everyone. Ishwari says let us talk.She sits outside with Sona and apologises to her saying she never tried to understand her or maybe she did but never accepted her thoughts. She says she was so scared of losing her son that she never accepted the daughter in front of her.

Sona praises Ishwari that she stood for her family alone and fought with the world for her family alone, she is very happy to meet her. Regarding her and Dev, they could not handle their relationship and it was their mistake and anyone else’s. They continue chatting smilingly. Dev notices that, goes to home temple and asks god if he wants him to thank again, then he will. He gets emotional.

Bijoy’s family gets ready to leave. Ishwari says she felt good seeing them at her home and invites them to come often. Asha says she has to come with family first. Ishwari says okay. GKB fumes in jealousy seeing both families uniting. Bijoy tells Sona if Sona has slept, she can accompany them. Sona says she has some work and will come late, has booked cab for them. Ishwari scolds Dev how can he let guests go in taxi and asks him to drop Sona’s family first, be with Sona until she finishes her work, and then drop her home. She assures Bijoy that Sona will reach home safe. Bejoy thanks her and others and leaves.

Sona thanks Dev for being so confident and making an effort to lessen both family’s bitterness, says soon both family will forget their anger and unite. Dev says he did not do anything great. both chat and leave. Ishwari hears their conversation. She goes to her room and takes out Dev and Sona’s wedding album. She looks at photos and imagines Dev’s marriage. She thinks Sona is afraid that Dev will do same mistake and Dev is worried that Sona will hate him again, it is her duty now to reunite both and will have to make an effort.(Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 26 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishwari speaks in support of Sonakshi leaving Dev happily surprised)

In the morning, Soha asks Dev why is he not ready to drop her school, get ready soon. He asks if he can come in track pants. She says no. He says he will get ready then. Sona is in office and gets Dev’s call. She scolds Dev she told him 10 times that he has to go with Soha. Ishwari speaks and says Dev does not understand easily and needs to be explained. Sona is surprised and asks if everything is fine. Ishwari says yes and says she wants to meet her. Sona says she will come home. Ishwari asks if they can meet outside somewhere. Sona agrees to meet at a restaurant. Ishwari says she will come in her car. Maamiji fumes hearing Ishwari’s conversation and follows her. Ishwari meets Sona at a restaurant and says she saw Dev happy only with her and she taught Dev to live truly. Sona nervously says she did not do anything, Dev did it himself. Ishwari says she is telling truth and even she knows that. Maamiji hears their conversation sitting in next table.

PREVIEW

Sona tells Dev that Ishwari wants her to find a girl for him for marriage. Dev says maa wants him to marry Sona.