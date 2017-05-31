Kuch rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 30 May Written Update of Full Episode: Ishwari tells Sona to find a girl for Dev

Kuch rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi begins with Ishwari asking Sona(Erica Fernandes) to find a suitable girl for Dev’s(Shaheer Sheikh) match. Sonakshi is shocked to hear that and she refuses to do so.

Ishwari says if Dev told her that she asked him to marry someone else if Sona does not agree. Sona nods yes. Ishwari asks her to find a partner for Dev. Sona says she.Maamiji hearing their conversation sitting nearby gets happy. Ishwari asks Sona if she cannot do this for her and holds her hand. Maamiji looks happy.

At Bose house, Ronita tells she does not think Ishwari thinks bad about Sona. Bijoy shouts how can she think like this, she does not know Ishwari well. Sourav asks not to listen to baba. Bijoy says Ishwari is a chameleon and has some hidden motto. Asha says Ishwari realised Sona well now, so she has changed. Bijoy continues shouting. Dadi acts as getting ill. Bijoy asks Sourav to bring car. Dadi laughs and says she was acting. Bijoy says bad acting. Dadi says he was shouting badly. Asha praises Dadi.

Ishwari comes out of restaurant and sees maamiji out, asks what is she doing here. Maamiji acts that she came here for her safety. Ishwari asks how does she know she is here. Maamiji says she heard her conversation and starts her brainwashing game, says Sona is not good for Dev. Ishwari says only Sona is perfect for Dev and she told she and Dev were wrong that time, but not now. She gets happy seeing their innocence in their nok jhok and wants Sona to fall for Dev again while searching girls for him. Maamiji stands fuming.

Sona returns home reminiscing Ishwaris words that Dev considers her as friend and only she can find a life partner for him. Dev practices dance with Soha and asks Sona if her work is done. Soha says they enjoyed dance class and ask Dev to show his dance. Dev says her mamma is always right and shows she is. Soha asks if they are fighting. Dev says they are friends are not fight, he forgave Sona, extends hand. She looks at him tensely. He says fine, he will practice dance then. Sona goes to her room and looks tensed. Dev enters and asks what happened. She says nothing. Dev says he had to wear stupid dress and dance. Sona says shutup. He asks what happened, he said sorry. She shouts to keep his sorry with himself and marry it. Dev asks to share her problem. She says she does not want to. Dev says they are friends and like his problem is her problem, her problem is his problem. Sona says aunty ji met her outside and asked her to convince him to marry someone else and needs her help in this. Dev is shocked and asks what Sona says aunty ji made her promise to find a girl for him. Dev asks how can she promise maa. Sona says auntyji spoke to him first regarding this, she asked help, how can she deny, anyways during changing tyre even he said same. He asks if he also should find a boy for her. Sona asks what is wrong in it. Dev says maa asked him to marry her. Sona stands in a surprise. Dev walks out

Dev goes to Sona and asks if she spoke to Sona. Ishwari says whom she would have asked then, even he stopped talking about his marriage. Dev asks why did she ask Sona to find a girl, she should have asked him. Ishwari says she just sought help from Sona as she is her good friend and knows him well. Dev says why did she choose Sona. Ishwari says he is right, she made a mistake and should have informed him first, he had asked her why Sona is connected to her, when she got answer she should have informed him that Sona is helping her take care of him. Even he knows that Sona cannot do any mistake. Dev says but maa..Sona and him. Ishwari says they both have changed so much and should take each otherss help. Dev asks what will Soha think. She says let us ask Sona itself.(Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyaar ke Aise Bhi 29 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishwari hopes to bring Dev and Sonakshi together)

Soha plays ludo with Golu and loses. Dev and Ishwari enter. Golu runs and hugs Dev and says he is winning game. Ishwari says Golu is very intelligent and will win Golu asks Dev to see his game. Ishwari says Dev wants to talk to Suhana, so if Golu can go out. Golu gets angry that nobody is worried about him and runs out. Dev tries to go behind him, but Ishwari stops him and asks to speak to Soha first. Dev nervously stammers. Ishwari asks to speak.

Sona tells herself why she is affected when auntyji asked to find a girl for Dev, when she has moved on, why should not Dev. Dev will be happy, auntyji will be happy, Soha will be happy, even she should be happy. It is good for everyone, then why is this confusion.

Ishwari tells Soha that she knows her mummy papa are not like other parents, they both cannot stay together. Soha says yes mamma told that and said she can stay with papa. Ishwari says if she does not want her papa to be happy, what if her papa wants to marry someone else, will she feel bad. Dev tells Soha that he will not do anything which will hurt her feelings. Soha walks out saying she needs time to think.

Ishwari tells Dev that she does not want him to live like this, says Sona only she can change her sona life. Dev says he is not ready for all this.