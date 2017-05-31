Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 31 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Dev is not ready to get married but Sona tries to convince him

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi begins with Soha telling maamiji that she has to btake an important decision whether Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) should get married or not. Maamiji tries to manipulate her into agreeing with her point of view. She says that she has taken a decision. Soha goes to Sonakshi(Erica Fernandes) and says that she has taken a decision. She says that she will tell it to all together. She says that Dev should get married but she has a condition that whoever will be married to Dev will be her chhoti maa. So, she and mumma will only search for her. Ishwari is happy and agrees to it. She goes to talk to Golu then. Dev and Sona are saddened and shocked. She advises both of them and says she will not repeat her mistake again. She says that they will feel lonely once the kids grow up, what will they do then. She joins her hand in front of Sonakshi and she says that don’t do this. They both leave.

Sona goes to Dev and she says that they should talk but he says that he should be alone and is angry. She says that he did the same mistake 7 years ago. He says that nothing has changed, they are still the same. She says I can’t leave you alone like this. He says you left 7 years ago, leave today as well and walks out.

Dev says he is not ready for that and leaves. Sona follows Dev and says he has to take a decision as she cannot see him like this. He says how can he marry anyone. Their conversation continues.

Ishwari goes to Soha. Soha asks why did she make her lie, mamma told it is bad. Ishwari takes her to home temple and says they will apologize god for lying, but their love will bring Dev and Sona together. Soha asks if mamma and papa will stay in same house. Ishwari says yes, they will. Soha says watch my acting now, how she will reunite them.

Dev and Sona feel tensed and walk in their rooms reminiscing their words.

Bose family enjoy TV serial. Bijoy increases volume. Sona enters and asks to lower volume. Sourav says she has just come and does not know what is happening, just sit and watch. Sona walks to her room. Asha scolds Sourav that Sona is tensed and he made her more upset. Bijoy comments what else can happen in Ishwari’s house. Asha goes to Sona’s room and asks why she is tensed. Sona leans on her lap and says Ishwari wants Dev to remarry. Bijoy hears and gets happy that finally Dev’s chapter will be out of Sona’s life. Asha asks what she wants. Sona says it is good if he marries. Asha says he is Soha’s father, but what she thinks of him. Sona says Dev says they are best friends. She asks what about her.

Maamiji tells Vicky that Ishwari has gone mad, she wants Dev and Sona to reunite, even Soha is with her in her plan. Vicky says let them plan whatever they want, he will fail their plan. Maamiji asks what is his plan.(Also Read: Kuch rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 30 May Written Update of Full Episode: Ishwari tells Sona to find a girl for Dev)

Sona says she cannot love Dev. He may be Soha’s father and her best friend, but cannot be her partner again. Asha says liar.

Sona goes back to Dev’s house and calls him out. He walks out and says he does not want to talk to her. She holds his hand and says he has to, if he has befriended her, he has to follow friendship, she has seen Maine Pyar Kiya movie, he has to think about Ishwari. Dev asks what about her. She says she can think of herself and others. Dev says she is thinking too much. She says she has decided he will marry. He says he will not as he cannot give the place which he gave her to anybody else.

PREVIEW

Maamiji tells Ishwari that she brought many girls’photos, have a look at them. Ishwari says what is there to look, whatever has to happen will happen. Dev tells Ishwari that he is ready to marry.