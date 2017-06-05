Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 5 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Sonakshi and Ishwari are shocked over Dev’s decision

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise bhi begins with Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) calling Ishwari and says he liked girl and is ready for marriage. Ishwari and Sona(Erica Fernandes) are shocked hearing that. Ishwari asks what…Dev says he will come home and explain. Sona says trying to hide emotions says awesome. Dev asks if she is happy. She says yes. Ishwari calls Asha and says she needs to meet her right now. Dev praises Payal that he liked her honesty. Payal says she liked Sona’s support for her friend. Dev says he will drop Payal home. Payal says her house is in opposite direction, he should drop Sona instead. They all come out. Payal gets into taxi and leaves.

Radha gets very happy and praises Vicky that his plan worked, Ishwari wanted to reunite bengalan and Dev. Vicky says no need to get happy, they need to be very careful from hereon and take each step carefully.

Ishwari meets Asha and informs her that Dev liked girl. Asha says how can he in first meeting. Ishwari says she is the reason, he is trying to fulfil his mom’s demand..then says maybe he wants to convey some message to Sona.

Sona drives car rashly and applies brakes. Dev says it got hot Sona says what.. He says it happens. She says as if he is worried for her. He says cool down, he will drive. She says she can. He says she is not fine. She says she is not okay because of him, how can he accept girl in 1st meeting. He says when girl does not have problem with his past and her past, then why he should accept her. Argument continues. She gets out of car and asks him to drive. He thinks at least now she should say….says let us go buddy. She says betrayer…He asks what. She says car, it is her car and even then betrayed.

They both reach home. Radha feeds sweets to Dev happily. Ishwari returns. Radha says Dev accepted girl. Ishwari asks how can he accept girl in first meeting. Dev says Payal is a good girl. Dev sees Mamaji sitting silently and asks if he is happy. Mamaji fuming says he is fine and cannot express his fuming. Ishwari says Dev he shold not have bothered about her selection, he would have thought about his choice. Dev says again Payal is a good girl. Golu and Soha run towards Dev. Radha feeds them sweets and says Dev selected girl for marriage She then forcefully feeds sweet to Sona. Suhana gets disappointed and runs looking at Ishwari. Ishwari runs behind her. Suhana says she lied that mamma papa will unite, but papa is marrying someone else, if papa and mamma does not unite, she will never talk to Ishwari and will not come to meet her. Mamaji hears their conversation and says Ishwari that children cannot understand elders’ game. Sona is confused and even his kachori/Ishwari is, but he is sure his kachori will not accept defeat easily.

Suhana sits in her room sadly. Golu says she is upset with Big Cha’s decision, he cannot see her sad and wants her to cheer up, let us play her favorite game ludo. Suhana says she does not want to. Dev says why she does not want to play, they all 3 will play. Suhana runs. Golu confronts Dev that he upset his sister, he calls him as best friend, but he did not even speak to him once before taking such a big decision. He also runs away. Dev gets sad.(Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 2 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Dev agrees to marry Payal)

Asha returns home. Bejoy asks where was she. She says Sona was with Dev and Dev agreed for marriage. Bejoy says it is a good news, he should feed her sweets. She says Dev is Sona’s ex-husband and she is very upset. Bejoy says Dev is not related to Sona now, so Sona should not bother. Asha says if he saw how Sona used to hide her feelings for 8 years and be sad. He says she was not Asha scolds him that he is too senseless.

Elena comes to Sona and asks why did she push Dev into forceful marriage. Sona says she just helped Ishwari and nothing else, Dev is her ex-husband and that is all. Elena says she has to decide what is she for Sona and not Ishwari and Dev, Dev cannot be happy without her. Their argument continues.

PREVIEW

When Dev, Sona, and Payal are at a restaurant, Payal’s boyfriend Karan comes and requests her to not leave him and to marry him. Dev says Payal is marrying him, so back off. Karan slaps Dev and Dev falls down.