Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 6 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Dev sets up a plan to reject the marriage and is successful

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi begins with Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) moving away from the window and Sona getting into her car. Ishwari is cooking when Dev enters the kitchen. She says that she somewhere feels like she forced him for marriage. He says there is nothing like that. She says that he said yes so easily that it makes her think if he did this just to please her. He says he wants happiness in his life and he will do anything to make it happen this time. Sona(Erica Fernandes) is having food with her family and Bijoy asks her why would Ishwari ask her to help when there are so many marriage agencies around. Sona asks is this not what he wanted, so what is the problem now. Asha is worried about Sona.

She cancels her meeting the next day as she is not feeling well. Dev calls her and tells her it’s good that you cancelled the meeting because she is going out with him. He picks her up and says that he is going on a date with payal and asks her to be there as she promised to be there from start to end. They meet her and start talking but Karan comes there who is Payal’s ex. He says he cannot lose her this easily. He goes down on his knees and Payal gets awkward. Dev interrupts him and they get into a fight and Dev falls down. Sonakshi says how dare he raise his hands to Dev.

Dev tries to react, but Sona holds his hand. Dev warns he did wrong, does he know who he is. Karan says he knows he is a big shot, but he cannot come between him and Payal, Payal’s mother is forcefully getting her married. Sona says if that is the case, nobody can separate them, they can seek her help if needed. They both thank her and leave.

Dev acts and asks Sona if she came here to unite Payal and Karan or fix his alliance. Sona says she realized his planning, how can he not inquire about Payal’s background and did not react when she just held his one hand. She realized that he have Payal’s background and got her boyfriend a job and even made arrangements to call him and did all this drama, she became a a fool in all this. Dev says how could he come in between 2 lovers, he respects love, how they both would have realized their love if he had not done this. She says why didn’t he inform her. He says if he had informed her, she would have handled situation in her way, how they would have known the value of love, love is both strength and weakness, he cannot make any weakness as his strength, everyone has right to love, but sometimes to get love one has to bear small injures, pointing at his forehead injury. When someone loves, love story is made and when someone follows love, fairytales are made and if you want to live in fairytale, you have to show a bit of courage.

Ishwari speaks to Dev over phone and says what they can do, not problem. Mamaji enters and asks what did he say. She pretends to be sad. Maamaji says she is acting. Ishwari excitedly says he told he is not marrying Payal as Payals mother was forcing her to marry, Dev rejected alliance after knowing this. Mamaji says he told his nephew will not do anything wrong.Radha hears that and fumes that he is worried about his nephew and sister, his own's son plan failed and he is not bothered.

Radha scolds Vicky that his plan failed and girl backed off. They both realized Dev is involved and he sidelined Payal, it is not easy to play game with Dev. GKB asks to plan big, else bengalan will marry Dev. They have to find a girl from whom Dev cannot go away. He now will play game with Dev, Sona, and Ishwari.

Dev and Sona return home. Ishwari gets concerned seeing Dev’s forehead injury. Dev says he is fine. He says it is good he backed off, anyways he did not want to marry. Dev says when they face problems, they should move ahead. He agrees that he did not want do marry, but Sona explained her and he realized he needs a life partner, he had liked Payal and did not know she loves someone else, if she had told her before, this all would not have happened. He asks Sona to get ready, they will meet another girl. Ishwari stands in a shock.

