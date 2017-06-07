Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 7June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Sona gets jealous of Nisha

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi begins with Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) telling Sona that they go to see a new girl for his marriage which worries Ishwari. She thinks as to why is Dev doing this and is suddenly ready for marriage. Dev goes to Suhana’s room where she is playing music but she stops when she looks at him. He asks why did she stop as she was playing beautifully. Suhana confesses that she is happy that he is not marrying that new girl. Dev asks her why did she agree in the first place to all this. She says I have only one mother and I won’t call anybody else my mother. He says okay and tells her that he is doing all this to bring back her mother back into his life.

Next day, Radha invites a girl named Nisha and her family for Dev’s marriage proposal and serves them. She praises Nisha and hints that she would have great cooking skills as well but she gets trolled by Mamaji as he makes fun of her. She says he always finds reason to insult her and it would have been better if she had married a monster instead. But he again makes a good comeback leaving her fuming. Everybody laughs. Nisha’s parents ask how did Dev agree to marry again and Radha says thar his ex wife convinced him.

Ishwari says to Radha Rani that Didi you sit here. Sona(Erica Fernandes) will call him. Sona get shocked to hear this. Sona go to the room of Dev. Dev is getting ready. Sona says why are you getting late. Everyone is waiting for you. But Sona is continously watching to Dev. She says to Dev that why don’t you wear your Pant.

Dev says because you will make me wear to the Pant. Then Dev close the door. Sona ask what are you doing Dev. Dev says I am just closing the door. Because thank god you come here. If the new girl come here then she get shy to see me in this situation. Sona is attracting towards Dev. Dev wants that she accept that she loves him. Dev is trying to make her irritate with the name of new girl. Sona says to Dev that get ready soon and come down. Dev hold to Sona and says I am getting ready. But you have to tie the tie. Finally Dev and Sona come down. Dev is talking with the new girl. The girl ask Dev that can I ask some questions to you. Dev says yes sure.

The girls ask that are you sure you don’t want to reunite. Dev says yes because she is so open mind girl. The girl says actually I am asking this all because I don’t want that after marriage there is some misunderstanding in between us. Dev says no-no you are right. And that’s good that you are clearing this all before the marriage. Sona come there. Then the girl says I want to ask a single question from both of you. The girl ask that are you sure you don’t want to reunite? Dev says yes sure. The girl come and says that she is ready for the marriage. Dev says yes I am also ready.

Dev says this would not have happened with Sona and asks if she will not congratulate him. She congratulates with fake smile. Ishwari thinks what happened to Sona, why is Dev agreeing for marriage so early. Dev and Sona’s conversation starts again. Dev says once he gets married, he will select a boy for Sona, this is what they decided. Sona says she does not want to marry. Dev says if she wants to romance her client’s handsome son, feeding her patient bitter guard. Sona says he thinks he is handsome. He says he said she feeds bitter guard to patient. She says she did not, okay twice as Ishwari was getting adamant. Their conversation continues.(Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 6 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Dev sets up a plan to reject the marriage and is successful)

Radha drops Nisha’s family out and returns back discussing family was looking decent. Nisha returns and says she forgot her bag. Dev gives bag to Nisha, saying Sona thank you buddy while walking towards Nisha. Nisha slips and Dev holds her. Sona gets jealous. Elena says so cute, Dev held Nisha’s bag firs and then Nisha. Suhana smiles. Golu says he does not like all this. Suhana says wait and watch. radha comments they were looking cute Raj Kapoor and Nargis Jodi. Nisha says she just came to take her bag and leaves.

Sona reminisces Dev holding Nisha. Suhana enters. Sona asks why did she call Nisha new mamma, if she will call her old mamma, everyone likes new things. Suhana says no. Sona then feels bad and says she should not call her old mama, if she likes someone calling her mamma. Suhana says they both don’t like, but what if pappa marries a new mamma, what will she call her.

Dev tells Sona and Nisha that he cannot wait more for engagement. Sona says it is good then and asks when is engagement. Dev says if nobody is having any problem, then tomorrow. He holds Nisha’s hand and leaves.