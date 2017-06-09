Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 9 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Dev confesses his feelings to a sleeping Sonakshi

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi begins with Bejoy says Sona(Erica Fernandes) will return, this is not the first time she is coming home late. She says nothing is good. Bejoy says she thinks he did wrong by send Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) to Sona’s office. He is just safeguarding his daughter from Dixits. Asha says he is the big problem in Sona’s life. He says whatever she says, once Dev gets married, Sona will also move on. Asha says it is waste talking to him. Bejoy walks away. Asha asks where is he going now. He reminds she told she will not talk.

Asha thinks she should meet Ishwari and reaches Dev’s home.Radha is busy in wedding arrangements. She sees Asha and asks if she came for engagement 1 day earlier, if she came to help them. Asha says she came to speak to Ishwari ji. Vicky comes and starts with Radha. Radha tries to forcefully feed sweets to Asha. Asha says no. Vicky insists. Ishwari enters and asks Radha why she is forcing Asha. Vicky says maa is trying to spread happiness. Ishwari says Asha came to meet her and she will serve her. She takes Asha to her room leaving Radha and Vicky fuming. She then cries that she wanted Dev and Sona to unite, but her plan failed. Asha says as Bejoy says god does not want to them to unite. Ishwari asks not to say that, she still has hope. Soha enters with Golu and says papa is doing all this to make mamma realize how much she loves papa and he himself told her. Ishwari and Asha get happy.

Dev peeping from window into Sona’s office thinks tomorrow is his engagement and Sona is working in her office, it is time to make re realize. He calls Sona and asks if she is coming. She says she is resting. He says she has a lot of work tomorrow. She says let her rest and tries to throw phone. Bejoy enters. Dev thinks why this old man came here. Bejoy asks if she has a lot of workload at office. Sona asks him to sit. Bejoy says he came here to explain her that Dev’s marriage is a good thing so that she can move on in life. He knows it is different for sometime,, but she will feel fine after that. She apologize for getting angry at home. He says that is okay. Dev thinks old man is giving wrong advice to Sona. Bejoy hears window sound says there is a rat here. Dev hides. Sona says nobody is here except them. Bejoy continues. Sona asks him to go home. Bejoy leaves.

Sona falls asleep on her chair. Dev enters and sits on desk looking at her. He says since she came to Delhi, he wanted to tell her something, but did not get a chance, now can tell it. She did wrong by cropping her hair, long hair used to look good, but truth his short hair also suit her. Even stupid spectacles, she looks good in everything. He does not like the fear on her face and he knows it is because of her, why don’t she think of herself even though she had Suhana with her, at least now she should realize how much she loves him and stop his engagement. He says miss Sonakhi Bose I love you the way I loved years ago and nothing has changed for him. He leaves. Sona continues sleeping.

Dev reaches home sadly. Ishwari enters his room and asks if he had gone to meet Sonakshi. Dev nervously stammers no, why will he. Ishwari says their destiny is same, Sonakashi. She talked about his marriage because…Dev says he took if forward. Sona has to realize her love for him, till then they have to wait. Ishwari says why she is not understanding her love for Dev. Dev says may be because she is hurt, maybe because of her. Ishwari says she told her that she is her culprit and apologized. Dev asks if she told that she considers her as bahu still, Sona is a ver smart girl and understands well. She thinks he plays with lives, he is doing same. Ishwari says if he gets engaged, Sona’s heart will break. Dev says even his and Nisha. Ishwari says even Soha’s, Asha and her heart. Dev says she is his mother and he will obey her, but why will Sona obey her, what is she for her. He selected Sona 8 years ago and Ishwari also likes her now. Sona came here as nutritionist 8 years ago and went away as bahu. She wanted to win our heart, but we broke her heart. Ishwari asks how to tell her that they are on Sona’s side. Dev says he does not know, Sona has to take her decision herself before it is too late. (Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 8 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Dev wants Sona to accept her love)

Next morning, Radha continues busy in arrangements and scolds servants. Vicky asks her to do other work. Radha says she has brought sari and jewelry for bride and shows them. Vicky asks to not show them to him, go and keep an eye on bua/Ishwari, since Asha met her, he feels something is wrong. Radha goes to Ishwari and asks what is she doing here she has to show her bride’s jewelry and sari. Ishwari says if she has chosen, then it is good. Radha says sometimes they seek something and god fails their plan. Even Dev wants to get engaged, so she should not get worried. Ishwari reminisces Soha’s words that papa is doing all this to make mamma realize how much she loves papa.

