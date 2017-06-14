Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 14 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Dev publically admits that he still loves Sonakshi

Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) asks Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) where is his gift. Radha interrupts him and calls him for the engagement ceremony. Vicky informs Radha that the ring is missing. Golu recalls how he changed the location of the ring. Ishwari and Asha get happy. Priest says they just have 15 minutes to do the ring ceremony. Radha starts panicking and asks Vicky to go and buy two new rings. Priest says they can use only those rings which were used in the puja. Radha asks everyone to start looking for the rings. Golu and Suhana get scared seeing everyone searching the ring. Suhana scolds him for hiding it under the bed instead of a safe place.

Sonakshi looks at Dev’s photo-frame and recalls all the good moments she shared with him in the house. Radha brings Nisha to his bedroom to use the loo and gets shocked to see Sona there. Radha asks Sona to go and check the preparations. Nisha asks Sona what was she doing here. Sona says she has a lot of memories attached to this room and she just got lost in them. Nisha asks if she is fine. Sona leaves.

Elena asks Dev why is he doing this marriage. He tells her all love stories do not have a happy ending. Sonakshi sees Golu and Suha standing alone in a room. Golu gets scared and tells her that the ring is not under the bed. Sonakshi realizes that they hid the ring and ask them why did they do it. They tell her that they do not want Dev to get married to Nisha. Sonakshi gets upset and takes the ring box outside.

Dev notices Sonakshi sadly looking at the rings. Nisha comes there and asks Sonakshi to come out with her. She takes her outside and tells her that she wants to give a gift to Dev and asks her to give suggestions. Sonakshi tells there is nothing that Dev can’t buy with his money and suggests her to give him memories and experiences. Nisha asks her if Dev was a perfect husband to her. Sona says yes, he was the best thing that ever happened to her. Nisha tells her that Dev told her that their marriage ended because of his mistakes. Sona says he’s lying and it was because of her that they separated. Dev comes there. Nisha quietly leaves.

She goes on the stage and asks everyone to gather. She asks Dev if he still loves his first wife. He says 'yes'.