Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 15 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: A dis-heartened Dev leaves his house

Nisha gets angry on Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) for using her to become sure about Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes). She breaks the engagement and announces that she does not want to marry Dev, only to be left by him later. Radha asks Nisha’s mother to calm her daughter down. Sonakshi apologizes to Dev and says she did not know her words will hurt Nisha. Dev gets shocked to know that Sonakshi is feeling bad that his engagement has got cancelled. He leaves his house in a fit on anger. Ishwari, Asha, Suhana and Golu fold their hands and ask Nisha to forgive Dev and Sona. Nisha asks Sonakshi to take a stand and confess her feelings for Dev.

Ishwari feels guilty for everything and Mamaji consoles her. Dev books a long-distance flight for himself. Bijoy gets to know that Sourabh and Ronita have decided to be on a diet until Sona meets Dev and cracks a joke. He says he will asks Sona to not meet Dev for a month so that they both lose some weight. Everyone gets tensed thinking about Dev. Asha scolds Sona for staying mum. Bijoy calls Asha and starts shouting on the phone after getting to know that Dev has left his house.

Suhana sends an SMS to Dev. Dev calls Suhana and asks her to take care of herself. Sona signals her to ask Dev where is he. Dev refuses to tell Suhana where is he and says he will not be able to meet her for two-three days. Suhana says she got her dad after 7 years and she again lost him, today. Sonakshi feels bad. Asha takes them home.

Sona tells her family that she is going to meet Dev. Everyone gets excited. Sona thanks God for returning her old self to her. She starts dancing in the rain and announces to the world that she loves Dev Dixit. Dev’s client calls and informs him that his ticket has been booked. ALSO READ: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 14 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Dev publically admits that he still loves Sonakshi