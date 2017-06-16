Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 16 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Sona goes down on her knees and proposes to Dev

Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) runs out of her house and her neighbors get amazed to see her excitement. Suhana calls Golu and asks him to pray for her parents. Radha says because of ‘Bangaalan’ all their decorations went in vain. Ishwari asks Radha to call Sonakshi by her name and says she got her house decorated for her daughter-in-law and she knows Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) will return home with Sonakshi.

Sonakshi asks an auto driver to wake up and take her to a coffee shop. He refuses to go. Sonakshi sits on the driver seat and starts the auto. The driver asks her to stop. She says he will not get this chance of witnessing world’s best love story again. She reaches the coffee shop and gets happy to see Dev there. He asks her what is she doing here and if she has come here to introduce him to a new girl. Sonakshi says, no.

Waiter brings Dev’s coffee and Sona takes it. She starts saying cheesy lines, which further irritate Dev. She intentionally falls on him. Another customer tells Dev that she has gone mad and asks him to take her home. Dev asks her not to follow him. He goes and sits on his bike. Sona comes in front of his bike. Dev scolds her and asks her not to move from here. She goes down on her knees, makes a ring out of a plastic bottle and expresses her feelings to him. Dev says she cannot do all this in the middle of a street. She says she is just following his instructions of sitting at one place. He asks her to sit there forever and he leaves.

A waiter comes and asks Sona to go behind him. She says Dev will have to come back. Dev comes back, says he doesn’t have much time and asks her to say whatever she wants to say, fast. She apologizes to him for everything and tells him how much she loves him. Dev starts going. Sona gets shocked. He turns back with a ring. Sona gets excited. They both confess how much they love each other. Dev and Sona start dancing in the rain like they used to earlier. ALSO READ: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 15 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: A dis-heartened Dev leaves his house