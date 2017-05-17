Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 17 May 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Ishwari recovers from the heart-attack

Vicky and Radha see Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) crying on Sona’s (Erica Fernandes) shoulders.Elena calls Vicky and asks him about Ishwari. He scolds her for bothering him and cuts the call. Suhana hears their conversation and asks Elena if Ishwari is fine. She lies to her and says they are all planning a surprise for her and Golu and that is why they have not come back home yet. Suhana understands that she is lying.

Doctor informs Dev that Ishwari is not responding to their treatment. He gets worried and leaves. Sonakshi gets tensed for him. Ronita goes and talks to Bijoy. He tells her that Sona had promised him that she will not keep any relations with Dev but she is still with them. Ronita explains to him that Sona is doing all this for Soha. She asks him to trust her.

Suhana asks God to save Ishwari’s life and take care of Dev. Dev bows down in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha and asks him to save his mother’s life. He says he separated him from Sonakshi and ruined his life but he did not say a word but he won’t let him do anything to his mother. Sonakshi feels bad to see Dev in such a vulnerable condition and asks him not to lose hope.

Asha and Sourabh reach the hospital. Mamaji tells them that Ishwari is still critical. Asha goes and consoles Sonakshi. She says all this happened because of her, she should not have interfered in her life. She says she just wanted to make everything right. Asha says she trusts her and asks her not to blame herself.

Ronita asks Bijoy to take his medicines. His mother asks her to go and says she will handle him. She makes him realize that what he is doing with his children is not right. She scolds him for not being concerned about Ishwari’s health and sitting and sulking in the house like a cynical old man.

Doctor informs Dev that Ishwari is fine. Dev asks his mother to not exert herself and follow doctor's instructions religiously.