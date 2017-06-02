Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 2 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Dev agrees to marry Payal

Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) finds it difficult to fall asleep. Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) calls her and asks if she is sure about this. She nods her head. He says he will wait for her tomorrow for a new beginning. Next morning, Radha brings the picture of the girl. Golu says she is ordinary. Soha asks if they will get him married today itself. Ishwari says why not, if Dev approves the girl then they will get them married. Ishwari asks Sonakshi if she is saying right. Sona feels restless and asks her about Dev. She asks why is he taking so much time to come.

She gets shocked to see Dev all suited up. Everyone praises him. He wishes good morning to Sona. She starts fumbling. Dev tells Ishwari that he is looking forward to meeting the girl as there is no space for his past in his life. Sona gets amazed to see his excitement to meet the girl. Bijoy prays to god that Dev falls in love with the girl. Asha comes and prays the same thing. Bijoy gets surprised and asks if she is planning something. She denies. Vicky sees Radha in tension and assures her that the girl is in full control of him.

Dev and Sona enter the restaurant. The hotel manager takes them to the table and wishes Sona. Dev tells him that she is his ex-wife. The manager apologizes and leaves. Dev asks how did she like the decorations. She tells him that he used to do all this for her earlier, so there’s nothing special about all this. He says he used to but now he will do all this only for his wife. She feels bad. He asks about the decorations. She says she found it a bit to gaudy. They start arguing. Dev tells her that he has a feeling that he will find the right girl today. Sona feels awkward but wishes him all the best.

Payal enters. Dev starts praising her while Sonakshi looks on. Dev introduces her to Sona and says she is his ex-wife but his best friend too. Sona comes forward to sit with them but Dev says he wants to talk to Payal in private. Sona apologizes and goes and sits on another table. Dev tells Payal that his daughter means the world to him and after marriage he will like to stay atleast two days in a week at Sona’s house with Suhana. Vicky instructs Payal to hold Dev’s hand. She holds his hand and tells him that she is absolutely fine with that. She tells him that she appreciates his honesty. Sonakshi sees all this from a distance.

Vicky asks her to take back her hand. Payal takes her hand back and says she has always wanted a life partner who values his family and is honest and because both these qualities are in Dev, she will like to marry him. Dev stands up and asks Sona to come. He calls Ishwari. She asks if he liked Payal. He says he is ready to marry her. Both Sona and Ishwari get shocked.