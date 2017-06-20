Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 20 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Ishwari and Bijoy decide to get Sona and Dev married, again

Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) tells Sona (Erica Fernandes) that they should go somewhere and spend some time with each other. Elena asks Sona to tell her everything about the proposal. Suhana comes there and asks what is propose. Ishwari comes there and gets happy to hear ‘Ma’ from her. Sona hugs her and says she should get used to it now. Sourabh and Dadi tell Asha that they should get Dev and Sona married again. Dev enters Bose house. He asks Asha if she is happy. She assures him that she is extremely happy for them. Bijoy personally goes and welcomes Dev.

Ishwari thanks Sona for returning Dev to her. She asks her to promise that she will never let anything happen to their relationship. Sona promises that she will never leave her. Bijoy calls Dev ‘beta’ and wishes him good luck for his new relationship. Dev promises to not disappoint him this time.

Ishwari comes to Bose house and tells them that she has come to take something. She tells them that it’s a very happy day for them as both Dev and Sona have accepted each other. She asks them if she can take Sonakshi, her daughter, to her house. Bijoy asks Sourabh to bring sweets to celebrate the moment. They decide to convince Dev and Sona for re-marriage. Ishwari gives them a present and asks them to give it to Sona.

Dev sees Sona working and starts talking to her. Sona goes to bring coffee for them. Dev gets shocked to see that Sona had sent him so many e-mails seven years ago. Sona comes and tells him that she was going to to delete them. Dev says he wants to know what all did she go through in the past seven years and asks her to send all the mails to her. She says she was a different person then and all this might hurt him. He says he wants to read them. She says she will forward the mails to him only if he shares his problems with her. He says there is nothing that she doesn't know about him. Sona forwards all the mails to him.