Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 21 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Dev gets emotional knowing about Sona’s heartbreak

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi starts with Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) showing Shagun ka envelope to Dev (Shaheer Sheikh). He is surprised. At Bose house, people are happy to see shagun and talk about the marriage. Sona (Erica Fernandes) says I am not ready to remarry so fast as we have just reunited. Bejoy tells Sona that Ishwari will be disappointed. Dev calls her and says he will do as she wishes. They argue a little. Dev says let us postpone the wedding a bit. Sona says don’t you want to marry? He says we can marry only if you want to. Sona is happy. Dev also says that he was unaware of Ishwari move of going to Bose house for wedding. (Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 20 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Ishwari and Bijoy decide to get Sona and Dev married, again)

Dev reads Sona’s mail where she says she is coming to Delhi. He reads how she wanted to avoid him after facing heartbreak. Dev gets emotional and cries thinking he never wanted to hurt her. A flashback is shown where Sona writes how she is going to be a mom. She writes how she misses him now that she is finally pregnant. Dev reads this and asks for forgiveness.

Sona thinks she wants to know what Dev was upto in the past seven years. She thinks relations won’t normalise before she knows everything. Ishwari tells Mamaji that she is stressed about why Dev and Sona are not willing to live together. Mamaji says they have grown up and need time to sort out issues. He says you have to happy that they are thinking alike. Sona keeps on calling Dev but his phone is busy. Finally she manages to get through and finds he is in the hospital in Kolkata where she delivered. He says I have come to relive the seven years when you felt so much pain. Dev says you had Suhana but I lived like a hopeless man for seven years. He says I had no aim to live for. Sona gets emotional and tells him to come soon. She thinks she wants to know everything about the seven years.

Dev checks out the hospital bed and gets teary eyed. He imagines how she must have felt handling everything all alone. Suhana says she got a dream where she imagines that Dev is playing with her when she is an infant. Sona is shocked. Suhana asks did daddy ever meet me as kid. Sona says no but his love was always there in your life. Sona comes home to meet Ishwari. She apologizes to Ishwari for the decision of delaying the marriage. Ishwari says I want you back. Sona says I want to ask you questions about the past seven years. She questions her about Dev’s sisters, Nikki, Neha and Riya.