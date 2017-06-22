Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 22nd June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Sonakshi returns to Ishwari Niwas

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi for the day takes us on a roller coaster ride through the emotions of two totally in love humans, who went their separate way just to be re-united and realise how they hurt themselves through all the numbness of 7 long years. Sonakshi(Erica Fernandes) asks Ishwari(Supriya Pilgaonkar) about Neha, Nikki and Riya. Ishwari becomes conscious and Sonakshi senses it, she says Ishwari does not need to say anything if she is uncomfortable. Ishwari says she will not repeat the mistake she did before and share everything with Sonakshi. Ishwari says she is yearning for her daughters’ love, she also says that Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) is the reason of all this. Dev reaches back from Kolkata and straight to Bose household. He asks Bejoy(Jagat Rawat) and Asha( Moon Bannerjee) about the 7 years Sonakshi spent alone. He asks for some pictures and Asha gets it for him. Sonakshi shouts at Elena(Prerna Panwar) for hiding the truth from her about Dev not attending Neha’s marriage and later not coming home for 15days. Elena says it was difficult for the family to understand Dev after Sona left. Sona is surprised and says this was not Dev.(Also Read: Dev gets emotional knowing about Sona’s heartbreak)

Dev sits seeing the pictures of Soha and reports of Sona when Sona walks in. Dev hides everything but Sona catches him and asks him why all this is so important for him. He becomes very upset and says he can do anything to repair everything he has done wrong. She asks him then why is it that he is not letting her into his 7years. Dev once again tries to avoid the topic but Sona insists. Ishwari reaches Bose house asking Asha and Bejoy to let her take Sonakshi back home. She says as Dev and Sona never got divorced she wishes to atleast have Sona back in her house even if they do not want re-marriage right now. Asha says the decision should be Sonakshi’s. Dev finally opens up to Sona and tells her that he cut his sisters away so much so that he has not even met Neha and Riya’s husbands. About Nikki he says she lives in some hostel and does not wish to meet them. Sona asks him he should try to meet them once again but Dev is skeptical about the idea and says they are happy in their lives and he does not wish to create any chaos for them. Dev goes away for a meeting and Sona now knows she has to complete a family so that their lives can be complete again. As they prepare to leave for home, Sona tells Dev she does not want to stay away from him for even a day more and wants to get back to their house and their family. Dev is elated and he says she always has some magical power of knowing what he wants to hear. They go on to get permission from the formidable Mr. Bose, who is already in tears about parting from both his daughters. Asha tries to convince him and they come down to meet Dev, Sona and Soha. Soha tells Bejoy that she learnt from him how good fathers should be and she makes Dev promise that he would become like Bejoy. Dev gets all emotional as he says Mr. Bose is a unique father and he can never be like him. They all have an emotional moment as Bejoy agrees to Sona’s decision and hugs Dev. Saurav breaks the emotional breakdown by calling for a Bose group hug. At Ishwari Niwas the atmosphere is jubilant as the hosue is decorated as if for Diwali. Dev feels awkward about it but Sona asks him to be quiet and respects Ishwari’s wish. Ishwari is excited as she traditionally welcomes her Bahu into the house and into her heart finally. Dev looks at the two ladies of his life whom he loves more than anything else and is finally happy.

Precap: Ishwari asks Radha rani to handover the house keys and she in turn hands it over to Sonakshi saying now her Badi Bahu will take over the responsibilities of the house, Sonakshi is taken aback and Radha rani is bitter.