Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 23rd June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Devakshi spend some quality time, Sona returns the keys to Radharani

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi starts today where it left off 7years back. The moment we all Devakshi shippers have been waiting impatiently for- Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) is back with her own family and with her Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) . Suhana says she too wants to do the kumkum steps as Sona is doing but Dev says she would do that when she goes to someones house. Dev says he would never let her go to anyone. Sona expresses her desire to have Neha, Riya and Nikki here at this moment. Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) says she would be happy if they are just happy in their lives. Ishwari then takes the keys from Radha Rani(Alka Mogha) and hands it over to her Badee Bahu, saying now she would be responsible for the house. She also apologizes to Sona for not doing this before. Sona says they would not look back and just move happily ahead in life. Elena(Prerna Panwar) plays cupid and takes Dev and Sona with the help of the two little cupids to their room. Here we see all the old pictures back in place and the room decorated in flowers and lights. Now Golu and Soha asks the million dollar question to Sona about why the room is decorated in flowers. Sona blushes and Dev becomes mischievous, he asks her to explain to the kids why this has been done. Sona says Elena would explain to the kids. Dev goes off to meet his mother. Dev tells Ishwari that she and Sona have some magical powers to know his heart. He says when Ishwari was at Bose house asking Sona to come home Sona was telling him that she wants to come home. (Also Read: Sonakshi returns to Ishwari Niwas)

Radha Rani is in shock and shares her grief with her son Vicky(Vaibhav Singh). She says Ishwari used her as she was running the house alone when both mother and son were busy in their loneliness. Sona shares her feelings about this with Dev. She says that the right to give her the keys was Maamiji’s because she was the one who handled everything in the house all these seven years. Dev tells her she can do whatever she wants and decide for herself. Sona gets to Maami and Vicky ; while Vicky is saying the family is full of double faced people who just know to use everyone for their own benefits( look who’s talking!!), Sona comes in and Vicky walks away. Sona hands over the keys to Radha Rani saying she does not have any right to take it away from her. Radha rani hesitates saying the owner of the house has given them to her but Sona insists and keeps the keys there and walks away. Sona walks back to their room and to a eagerly aiting Dev. Dev makes her sit by the window ans he keeps looking out. She asks him why he is staring out when she is right beside him. He says he is in a habit of doing that as he used to do that when she was not with him. He says Elena used to tease him saying he is waiting for Sona but he never ever got the strength enough to accept this to even himself as he was scared he would break apart if this truth dawned on him. He says he missed her voice the most and this house was empty without it. He asks her to say something so he can just hear her speak. We have the most awaited scene the Devakshi moment which always is so simple and pure. Sona lays her head on her Dev’s shoulder-and we just skip a heartbeat;how do they manage to do this to us so simply and without so much of a drama, she then quite simply gives us the AWWW moment when she tells him that the first word Soha spoke was ‘Pa’. Sona goes on saying that she used to be very jealous that Soha never said Ma(That is Sonakshi Bose for you people, so simply she made Dev and us all of hers all over again). Dev looks at his Ms. Boss-oops Mrs. Dixit- and she is peacefully asleep on the shoulders of her Dev. Next morning Ishwari is surprised to see the keys with Radha Rani, Sonakshi senses this and tells Ishwari she took the liberty to give the keys back understanding how Maami has handled everything when they both could not. She says she just wants that as a family they should not hurt each other. Ishwari understands and she is overwhelmed by Sona about how simply she puts such big things into sentences -so understandable (Trust us Ishwari even we are awed at the lady’s ability to do that effortlessly) . Sona asks her to wait while she makes juice for them. Radha rani on the other hand is happy that atleast she has the keys.

Precap: Sona takes out Riya’s number from Ishwari’s cupboard and calls her but, Riya hangs up on her after saying that she should never call her ever again.