Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 25 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishwari defends Sonakshi in front of Radha Rani

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi begins with Bijoy looking for light and maamiji calling pandit ji urgently. Vicky hears her. Sonakshi(Erica Fernandes) tells Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) to go in the garden. She gets hurt in the garden by the swing. He tells her how dangerous this swing is and she says he never liked this swing anyway. He says he would have gotten rid of it if she didn’t install it. She bthanks him for today and says she likes it, them not trying to hurt each other and talking to each other like great friends. She says something has changed. Dev is massaging her hurt foot and she says she is fine while Ishwari watches this. He helps her up by giving her a hand to support. She asks him if she can question something. He says sure, she asks how is his hair silkier than her. Golu and Soha come to Ishwari and lights go on again. Alina calls Vicky again and he fumes at her. They have an argument and Alina goes quiet all of a sudden. Vicky turns around to find Sona there.

Sona takes Vicky’s side saying there should be a personal space between husband and wife. Radha invites a mother daughter duo and introduces everyone to them. Ishwari asks maamiji to come with her and she says that she found a girl for Dev as she wanted. Ishwari is disappointed and says it was not the right time. She says she wants a girl who understands Dev and his family. She should understand the children. She says that she knows that Sonakshi is the reason for her worries and keeps referring to her as bengalan. Ishwari says her name is Sonakshi and today because of her, she can breathe freely. Dev hears all this. He talks to Ishwari and says he heard everything. He says she took Sona’s side and does she really meant all that about Sona. She says she meant it. he says he understood that in all this years that every person in this world who meets you, they meet you for a reason, to teach you something. He says Sonakshi taught him love when she met him the first time and the second time she brought the most amazing happiness in his life in the form of Suhana. He says did she understand the meaning of her presence in his life? (Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 24 may, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Dev apologises to Sona for whatever happened seven years ago)

Everyone is talking and Ishwari handles the situation about Arti and says they are an old neighbour. Later, Arti serves everyone but Sona says why not eat together. Ishwari seems like judging both of the ladies on the dining table.

Dev, Sona and Soha are playing together. Ishwari comes in and Dev decides to take a selfie. He takes a selfie and Soha says it is a perfect family picture and Sona demands to see it making Ishwari look at these three longingly.