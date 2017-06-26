Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 26th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Sona makes the moves to fix her family, Contacts Riya and Neha

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi today brings all the freshness of new beginnings with it. Ishwari(Supriya Pilgaonkar) and Mamaji wait for food as Jassi cooks. Mamaji says probably they have to stay hungry today. Jassi brings in the food and both the brother and sister are shocked to see what he brought. Mamaji asks what it is and gets angry at Jassi but Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) interrupts and calms Mamaji saying she is the culprit. Ishwari and Mamaji are reminded of the olden days and happily agree to be subjected to Sona’s dieting. They have the salad as Ishwari reminisces old days when Riya, Nikki and Neha used to be there at the table and it would be like a house on fire. Ishwari worries about Nikki as she is very small for being alone. Sona understands Ishwari’s heart. Now Sona walks in to the children’s room to find the super Dad, Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) getting the two champs ready, he says she can rest now as in the morning he found every single thing of his in place and this was done by his beautiful wonder woman so he had nothing to do and now he wants to put himself to use. Sona has to go as the children team up with the new super Dev. Sona makes use of the time to sneak in on Ishwari’s cupboard and get the sisters’ number. Elena(Prerna Panwar) catches her red- handed and guesses she is on a mission. Sona hesitates but then tells her she trying to fix her family and bring back the sisters. Elena warns her to concentrate on her new life with Dev as in past too when she tried to fix things she had to lose out on her relationship with Dev. Sona is determined to follow her heart and Elena leaves her to it and goes off.(Also Read: Devakshi spend some quality time, Sona returns the keys to Radharani)

Sona now calls up Riya(Ankita Bhaguna) first but Riya is in no mood to listen to her and tells her to never call her again. Later Riya calls Ishwari to ask how Sona got her number, Ishwari informs her that Dev and Sona are back together. Riya tells Ishwari it does not concern her anymore whatever happens in that house as she now feels Neha was always right when she said that for Ishwari only Dev’s happiness mattered and now that Dev is happy Ishwari feels everything is good. Riya hangs up on her saying as Dev had forgotten that he had three sisters after Sonakshi left him, so now they too have forgotten that they have an elder brother. At Bose house a publisher congratulates Asha(Moon Bannerjee) over the new book and tells Bijoy(Jagat Rawat) that her book has the story of him and her being childhood lovers and how they used to be neighbours and how he used to follow her around on trams. This has Bijoy burning and he questions Asha who this lover was as it was not him. Asha keeps him guessing and asks him to read the book to find out.(Also Read: Sonakshi returns to Ishwari Niwas)

Sona and Dev give us the long lost coffee conversations that we just so missed. They stand at their coffee spot speaking and Sona asks him if he and Ma are upset with her that she tried contacting Neha and Riya. Dev says no he is not and neither is Ma- now another thing we miss is back “socho agar mey waise waala husband hotha tho” and then he adds saying he indeed was waise wala husband but now not. Dev is convinced that his sisters are not coming back and he tells Sona that probably she will fail in this endeavour of hers and he does not want her to fail in anything. Sona though is still positive and says though Neha and Riya did not she has hopes that Nikki(Aashika Bhatia) will listen to her as she was close to Nikki. Dev asks her if she is planning to make him and Nikki sit face to face to which she goes “socho agar mey waise waali wife hothi tho” and then says probably she is (and we just love this!!!). Later in the evening they discuss their old days and how they have quite different tastes and likes. Both decide to treat Suhana to both of their likes though. They sit at jhoola as Sona says she knows Dev does not treat her like his property but his partner and so is he-Her Man and Her Partner.(We Love Love this track and our Devakshi!). Next morning they are getting Suhana and Golu ready as Ishwari and Mamaji admire their complete family and Ishwari is happy finally her wishes have come true.

Precap: Ishwari calls Sona and asks her if she spoke to Nikki, Sona arrives at door and Nikki opens the door.