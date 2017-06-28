Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 27th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Nikki in a live-in relationship, Devakshi taken aback

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi today visits all the old loose ends which Sona(Erica Fernandes) tries desperately to tie up. Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) is now little sad about not being of any use anymore as both her kids have taken up their responsibilities so well. Elena(Prerna Panwar) comes up to them informing them about Asha(Moon Bannerjee) now being a writer and her book being published, they both are happy about the news. Sona reaches Nikki’s(Aashika Bhatia) house and tries talking to her but Nikki is not in a mood to forgive anyone. She shares Riya’s thoughts and says that when Sona left Ishwari and Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) forgot the girls so they themselves created a world for them and now they have no place in it for either Ma or Bhai. Sona though takes the liberty to barge in to her flat and asks her about her roommates and house. Nikki is obviously trying to hide something from Sona and she wants Sona gone from there. A boy comes out right then and Sona and Nikki stare at each other, Sona questioningly. The guy comes up and introduces himself as Nikki’s boyfriend and roommate.(Also Read: Sona makes the moves to fix her family, Contacts Riya and Neha)

Sona is taken aback by the revelation and the guy-Lakshya leaves them to talk. Sona recovers from the initial shock and asks Nikki if it is just the two of them in this flat. Nikki counters her question with another question asking if their is another person living with her and Dev in their room. Sona being Sonakshi Bose replies saying now they actually another person living in their room and that is their 6year old daughter. Nikki for a moment is pleasantly surprised. Sona goes back to being the protective Bhabhi and asks Nikki how long has she known Lakshya. Nikki gets irritated and says she does not want to be questioned like this and so she has been away for so long. She also tells Sona she does not believe in the institution of marriage and for her this relationship is all what is needed. Sona tells her it would be a good idea if Nikki can get Lakshya to meet Dev and Ma, Nikki refuses to do that and says she does not want to do that and subject Lakshya and their relationship to any judgement. Sona is left tongue tied on this and leaves.

Ishwari calls Sona to ask if she spoke to Nikki. Sona does not not what to say but she tells Ishwari she met Nikki and Ishwari is happy about it and she puts all her faith in Sona and says she is sure they all will return soon. Mamaji and Vicky(Vaibhav Singh) have a confrontation about the keys which are with Radha rani(Alka Mogha). Prerna scolds Vicky when he misbehaves with his father but Vicky is not listening as he says he and his mother were the ones who looked after the house when Dev and Ishwari had cut away from the world and they can ask Riya, Neha and Nikki about this. Elena brings the book that Asha has written and ishwari is indeed very happy and wonders about this being a great thing that Asha did something which was purely hers. Sona reaches Dev’s office and serves him his favourite lunch while Dev guesses she has something on her mind. Sona shares the entire things with Dev after warning him to not be rash as Nikki is an adult now and also she is already distanced from the family.(Also Read: Devakshi spend some quality time, Sona returns the keys to Radharani)

Dev is very disturbed by this new found information and Sona notices this. Sona sees him hurry out of the office and guesses he is taking the wrong step in his anger as always. Dev reaches Nikki’s falt and finds the guy alone. Lakshya welcomes him in and offers him water though there is awkwardness between them. Dev asks him how long has he known Nikki for. He says he has been dating her for 2 years and known her for 3 years. Nikki comes and the brother and Sister face each other after a very longtime.

Precap: Dev says he needs to talk to Nikki, but Nikki will not have Lakshya go anywhere and tells Dev that Lakshya is the only family she has and he can speak infront of him. Dev is shocked when Nikki misbehaves with him for the guy.