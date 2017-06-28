Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 28th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Lakshya threatens Dev, Sona calms down an angry Dev

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi today brings some major pains for a brother and we cannot see this particular brother crying!! Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) faces Nikki (Aashika Bhatia) after years and Lakshya tries to joke again and again but does not manage to break the ice with Mr. Obhodro. Dev says he wants to speak to his sister-Nikki alone but Nikki won’t have it and says Lakshya is her family and whatever Dev speaks should be before him. Now Dev Dixit loses his cool and they start arguing while Lakshya to jumps in to defend Nikki which further pisses Mr. Dixit off. Sonakshi(Erica Fernandes) walks in right then and calms down Dev, but the situation is already out of control and Nikki asks Dev to leave and says she has nothing to do with them and the family anymore. Dev leaves angry and sad. Sona tries to make up for Dev but the damage is done and Nikki asks Sona to get out too and says she knows they would never accept Lakshya so she asks Sona to never contact her again. Ishwari(Supriya Pilgaonkar) waits at a coffee house and notices a couple sharing romantic moments together and feels uncomfortable about it. She gets up to move when Asha(Moon Bannerjee) walks in. Asha is worried that Ishwari has read the book in which there are mentions about- a lady who is used to fall unconscious at every turn of events and another lady who is used to manipulate people-sounds familiar!!?? mmhmm Asha Bose. Ishwari welcomes Asha and says she wanted Asha’s autograph on the book and also to Asha’s relief Ishwari says she has not read anything as she cannot read in English but yes Elena(Prerna Panwar) has promised to tell her all about it. (Also Read: Nikki in a live-in relationship, Devakshi taken aback)

Ishwari tells Asha , now that she is completely free she too wants to do something on her own. Asha is pleased that Ishwari chose her for sharing this and encourages her and they decide to keep this between them(..and we are loving this new bond). Sona finds her angry young man outside and he tells her he is upset about how Nikki behaved with him for a third person. Sona makes him realize that this is not Nikki’s fault but theirs and they need to make Nikki believe in relationships again and take this fear out of her to get her back. Ishwari is happily busy browsing jobs and Soha with Golu feel their Badi Dadi has come across some funny joke which makes her laugh. They inquire and find out that she came across weird jobs posted-like one requiring ‘barthan dhone ka manager’, she also tells them that she used to wash clothes and utensils once upon a time. Golu is disgusted but Soha is not and she explains that it is just a job which needs to be done by someone. Dev tries calling Nikki to say sorry on Sona’s insistence but Lakshya comes on the line and threatens Dev to stay away from Nikki or they would be forced to get legal restraining orders against him. Dev is shocked and tells about it to Sona who makes him understand that Lakshya is now very much a part of the family with Nikki being in love with him. Lakshya on the other hand tries to console a crying Nikki who feels guilty now about how Lakshya spoke to her brother. Lakshya says sorry but tells her he had no other way out as he could not see her crying also because her family will never accept them. Dev is putting Soha to sleep and remembers Nikki, he speaks to Soha saying he is very bad and he has hurt so many people. He asks Soha if she would forgive him but he takes Nikki’s name towards the end and Sona who is watching tells Dev that they just have to go to them and say sorry and they would obviously forgive him. Dev worries about Riya and Neha as Sona tells him he should himself go and speak to them.(Also Read: Sona makes the moves to fix her family, Contacts Riya and Neha)

Ishwari has hit jackpot as she gets an interview call. She is all excited for the new beginnings, and decides to take her new steps towards the new job without getting nervous. Next morning Sona is getting ready and she notices her Hot Mr. Obhodro just out of the shower. She is as usual is lost in him and keeps staring through the mirror. Dev notices Sona struggling with her dress zip and he arrives very close behind her. He asks her if she said something and she says no, he turns her around and tries to help her with the zip as Mrs. Dixit resists a bit. But Dev has all his rights on his Sona now and does not let her go before he does her dress zip up. They have the cutest eyelock as Mr. Obhodro demands a thank you from his kharghosh but Jassi-(Devakshi fans be like–you are so dead Jassi!!) interrupts with the breakfast call. Dev is as pissed as we are and asks Jassi to get out. He tells his kharghosh that he is so unlucky as he does not ever get a chance, but she corrects him saying they are lucky because they are together(mmmm..Devakshi feels!!! sigh!).

Precap: Sona is busy working on her laptop when Ishwari walks in, Sona shuts her laptop in a hurry, Ishwari asks her if she is trying to hide something from her or if she is trying to find out about somebody.