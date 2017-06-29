Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 29th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Dev gets Riya back home, Ishwari all set to follow her dream

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi today has Sona (Erica Fernandes) turning on her detective mode once again. Ishwari(Supriya Pilgaonkar) is all excited about stepping out for the interview and she takes Dahi-shakkar and also wishes herself ‘All The Best’ in English. Mamaji walks in asking her where she is off to, not being able to lie to her brother she tells him she is going for a job. Mamaji though laughs it off saying she has become jovial after Sona is back. Ishwari sighs of relief as Mamaji did not believe her. As she speedily walks out she bumps into Radha Rani (Alka Mogha) who asks her the same question and Mamaji repeats Ishwari’s answer to her surprising Radha rani , Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) and Sona. But then he clarifies that the job is with God in the temple. Sona says she will drop her but Dev takes the opportunity to mock her asking who would drive. Ishwari leaves with the driver.(Also Read: Lakshya threatens Dev, Sona calms down an angry Dev)

Dev reaches outside Riya's (Ankita Bhaguna) house and is tensed and nervous. He calls his strength -Sona, she tells him he can do it and he will. Asha(Moon Bannerjee) calls up Ishwari Niwas and asks Radha rani to call Ishwari but she tells her that Ishwari has already left. Mamaji takes up the call and congratulates Asha on her book he also tells her that he has begun to read the book and soon will complete it. Asha is now tensed, she bribes Bijoy(Jagat Rawat) with the information on the shady neighbour in her book if he smuggles out her book from Ishwari Niwas, Bijoy jumps at the offer. Ishwari stands outside a tall building nervously and calls up Asha, she tells her that she could not muster the courage to go in for the interview as the office seems huge. She says she wants to start somewhere small first. Asha gives her courage and tells her as she has taken the first step the paths will automatically pave out. Ishwari reaches back home walks in to meet Sona as she is browsing through Nikki's profile and looking at her photographs with Lakshya. Sona shuts her laptop as soon as she sees Ishwari and Ishwari asks her what she is trying to do for her this time or is she trying to find out about someone. Sona distracts her by asking her where she went, Sona says she comes back from the temple in 1 hr but today she took an entire day and also she has not got the prasad too. Sona guesses she went to meet her friends after all this while. Ishwari thinks for a moment of telling Sona then she decides this is not the right time, Sona too thinks that this should not be the right time to tell Ishwari about Nikki.

Dev comes back home overwhelmed and Sona gets worried she tells him if Riya is angry she herself will speak to Riya. Dev then tells her that it was almost like Riya was waiting for him to just come and call her. She hugged him crying instantly and he also met Arohi-Riya’s little one. Dev says he missed everything so much and Sona promises they will not miss anything ever again. Next morning Ishwari questions Soha on playing around about why she is not ready for school, all the family walks up to her and they tells her they have a party planned. This surprises Ishwari and she asks them why suddenly. She turns around to see Riya and her husband Karan with their little one at the door. She is elated and runs to hug her, they happily welcome Riya in as Riya promises to be a regular at home now that her Bhabhi and Bhaiyya have invited her home. Soha drags away little Arohi to meet Golu. They sit for a family lunch when Riya apologises to Sona for misbehaving with her on phone. Ishwari wishes that she wants Neha and Nikki (Aashika Bhatia) too back home soon, Dev looks at Sona as Elena says (Prerna Panwar) that now as Sona has started the mission this will soon be fulfilled. Riya asks Sona if she met Nikki and that if she knows about her and Lakshya, Sona says she does and so does Dev.

Precap: Dev is not impressed with Lakshya and says the guys is not right for Nikki, Sona counters him saying he is right for Nikki and they should be together, Dev asks her how will they convince Ma about the concept of live-in relationships.