Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 30th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Ishwari is now an intern, Sona breaks the ice with Nikki

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi today has some fun and light moments we have been so longing for. Sona(Erica Fernandes) and Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) discuss about Kapil with Riya(Ankita Bhaguna) as they notice how much Riya loves her husband. Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) and Radha Rani (Alka Mogha) come there and they click pictures together. Later Radha Rani takes Riya away to talk while Ishwari wants Dev to get her water-SAY WHAT!!! are we in Mars already!!!-yes you heard that right , Ishwari wants to get rid of Dev so she can speak to her darling daughter-in-law with some privacy. Dev is as shocked as we are and he tells Sona that she is taking his mother away from him. They both correct him when he says Sonakshi Bose as Sonakshi Dixit, and poor Dev has no choice but to go off with a “Baapre”. Maami discusses the time when Ishwari took away the keys from her and gave them to Sonakshi as soon as Sona came home. She says she felt very bad and useless. Riya consoles her saying now that Sona is home everything will be fine, Dev is a silent listener to all this and he feels sad.(Also Read: Dev gets Riya back home, Ishwari all set to follow her dream)

Dev decides to apologise and thank Maami-really we do wish this happened after she has been reprimanded for all the evil she and her Red have done!!. Dev begs for forgiveness and also thanks her for verything she has done for the family, she has tears in her eyes and she forgives him. Nikki (Aashika Bhatia) is seen checking her phone and she comes across photos posted by Riya with the family. Nikki feels sad as she looks at her mother when suddenly Lakshya comes in with Pizza for his lady. She instantly hides her phone and Lakshya asks her what it is. Nikki hesitates but later tells him about it. Lakshya tells her she should have blocked all from her past like he did so it would never hurt her. Just as they are talking the bell rings and they open the door to Sona with a gift. Lakshya respectfully asks her to,leave as he does not want any issues, Nikki echoes his thoughts and says that after all these years if she thinks some concern and a gift will sort things out then she is wrong. Sona asks her to just look at the gift once and then she can decide whatever she wants to do with it. Nikki opens the gift and is flooded with olden golden memories. Sona has brought her the video game they used to play together and Nikki was so obsessed with it. Lakshya is super impressed with Sona now and he asks her if Nikki was actually so cool in the past. Nikki welcomes Sona in and we know that Sonakshi Bose has finally broken the ice to Nikki’s heart. She walks right in and as they chat Sona comes to know about Lakshya that he is an app developer and he has developed an app named-NIL. Sona is impressed as Nikki tells her that Lakshya named the app after her and him. They have cute Nok-Jhok which makes Sona happy. (Also Read: Mohsin Khan, Nakuul Mehta or Shaheer Sheikh – Who impressed you the most in the first half of 2017?)

Sona comes home to speak about this to Mr. Obhodro who has an opinion already craeted about Lakshya, Sona tells him that Nikki is happy with him and they are equals and perfectly compatible. Sona also tells him that more than anything Nikki is happy. Dev agrees with her but he asks her how would they convince Ma about the concept of live-in relationships. Sona assures him that they would surely work something out together. Dev gets romantic soon after and reveals that he has to act stubborn at times so that she comes convincing him and he gets a chance to be close to her. Sona is impressed by her Obhodro’s ability to convert any topic into a romantic one, while Dev is just about to tell her I Love You, the “little cupids turned little monsters” -Soha and Golu-barge in ruining the Devakshi moment. Dev is royally pissed and Sona walks off to attend to the munchkins. Dev takes the opportunity to complete his sentence and messages her I Love You but as it is bound to be with our Golu around-Golu reads the message out aloud with a –“Haww BigChaa”. Sona blushes and Dev smiles naughtily. Sona tells Asha(Moon Bannerjee) about how Ishwari has been away from her daughters for so long as they discuss Ronita (Khushbu Thakkar) runs in screaming about how she loves the dress Sona ordered for her. Sona then tells them about the new app which is actually Lakshya’s app. Asha though has plans in her mind when she hears that it is very small venture with just 10 odd people in the office. Asha takes Ishwari to this office and makes her attend the interview for an intern, Ishwari has a chat with the guy incharge and the guy tells her they would be privileged to have a person with the sort of experience like Ishwari’s around. So now Ishwari has a job!!

Precap: Sona sits with Riya who tells her that in the years without Sona, Dev has actually hurt Ishwari the most. As they sit for dinner Sona asks Dev why she has not seen Ma waiting for Dev to have food like olden days, Dev asks her if that was not what she wanted.