Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 2 25th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Devakshi is back to win the race of parenthood too, Ishwari is a doting grandmother to Shubh

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 2 starts with a crying Shubh and we have his parents Devakshi busy dreaming about their little boy and wake up to realise that their son is actually screaming. Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) jumps to rescue as he asks his wifie Sonakshi(Erica Fernandes) to just sleep on. Dev hums a poem to his little boy as Sona smiles on. Next morning Sona finds her Obhodro busy chanting a foreign language, she hugs him as she asks him to sleep better so he would not make strange sounds. He explains that it is Bahasa Indonesia and also goes on to say I Love You in the language to her. She happily reciprocates it, later Dev points out that the people in the house will wake up in maybe 1 hour so they still have some time and he gets romantic but Shubh interrupts them. Dev observes that Shubh definitely does not want anymore brothers or sisters. Sona teaches Dev to change nappies as we have the new background score humming away. Dev asks Sona to take over the new project that is too prestigious to lose, he asks her to join office and also look after the nutrition of all the kids involved as for Shbh he would manage. Sona though is very much hesitant and also she feels that Ma will never agree to this. (Also Read: Vidvaan Sharma steals all the limelight while Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes nail it as parents with a new born!)

Ishwari(Supriya Pilgaonkar) and Mamaji fight over Shubh and so do Soha and Golu. Ishwari will not give Shubh away to her brother and Soha tells Golu that Shubh is her brother so definitely looks like her. Elena(Prerna Panwar) takes the kids away for breakfast as Golu starts his drama and says he is not well. Dev and Sona pacify the boy and says he is a good boy. Soha too has her dramas as both the kids do not want to leave Shubh’s side. Later Sona tells Elena that she has plans to join office and also that she does not know how Ishwari would react to this. Ishwari hears her and get worried. Sona promises to talk to Ishwari as soon as she can. She says goodbyes to her husband who is hurrying away to meet his indo clients. Dev kisses her on the forehead as she tells him that he is forgetting something. Later she hands him over the tiffin and he gives her a bonus kiss, and he wishes her all the best for the first day. She says she is thinking about it still and Dev says that Ishwari will be quite fine with it-well you still don’t know your mom! Later Sona talsk to Ishwari but she diagrees with Sona’s plan and she says that a mother requires her child atleast the first six months. Sona understands that Ishwari is not in favor of this and decides to drop the plan . Ishwari though is hurt to see Sona hurt and instantly allows her to go for the day. At Bose house Saurabh and Bjoy want Sona to start working while Ronita is amazed at the idea and thinks Sona is too brave to have taken it but Asha (Moon Bannerjee) totally disagrees with this and says that Ishwari too might not like the idea.

Precap: Soha is lost and Devakshi panic