Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 2 26th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Sona feels guilty for being a bad mother, Ishwari blames Devakshi for taking their kids for granted

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi starts with Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) and Dev(Shaheer Sheikh) reaching their respective workplaces and plunging into action. Sona takes complete control of her presentation and Saurabh (Alpesh Dhakkan) is impressed and relaxed. Dev too starts his presentation with his Indonesian clients. Ishwari(Supriya Pilgaonkar) though has a tough time with Shubh as he refuses to stop wailing away. Radha Rani too helps Ishwari in this but Shubh refuses to be calm. Ishwari starts calling Sonakshi and she wants her back with Shubh. Radha Rani too disagrees with Sona’s decision of joining office so soon. Ishwari keeps calling and finally the call gets diverted to Dev. Dev takes the call asking Vicky to take over for him. Dev asks Ishwari to check if Shubh has fever and Ishwari says that she knows all the possibilities and has already checked everything. Dev says he will do something as Ishwari asks him to get Sonakshi home. As Ishwari and Radha Rani wait while trying to pacify Shubh they see Dev hurrying in. They are surprised and ask for Sona. Dev says Sona had an important meeting so he did not disturb her. He takes Shubh into his arms and soon the little one is smiling away in his dad’s arms. Ishwari though is visibly confused and worried.(Also Read: Devakshi is back to win the race of parenthood too, Ishwari is a doting grandmother to Shubh)

Soha and Golu sit for recess as Soha says that she is still hurting in stomach. Golu teases her for still keeping up with her act but Soha gets angry and walks away. Sona finishes her presentation as the clients are thororughly impressed. Saurabh plans some sweets as Sona checks her phone to see so many miss calls from Ma. She calls back but does not get through Ishwari. She then call Dev. Dev returns her call by a video call. He and Shubh talk to their Sona as Sona tells them that she misses them both. Dev teases her of not missing him and just Shubh. Sona promises to hurry home after picking up Soha. Dev talks to his little boy as Ishwari watches him. Sona reaches Soha’s school but she is nowhere to be found. Sona calls Dev who hands Shubh over to Ishwari and hurries to meet Sona at school. They both search for Soha and call up her friends too. Ishwari blames the new generation and their thinking for this she says that bringing up kids is not as easy as they think. Dev finally finds out that Soha has been admitted to a nearby nursing hom. They rush to the place and find out that she has stomach infection. Later Sona informs Ishwari who asks them to come home soon. Sona feels guilty for leaving Shubh and also for being careless towards Soha.

Precap: Sona worries if they would ever be good parents.