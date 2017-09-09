Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi season 2 promo: Dev and Sonakshi’s story starts a new chapter

Producer Yash Patnaik unveiled the promo of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 2 today morning. The show is back on air from 25 September, 2017 with a fresh twist. Shaheer Sheikh will be shown as a stay at home dad to kids, Soha and Shubh. It has the Ki & Ka twist where Erica as Sonakshi is the working member of the house. This time, it will centre more around family dynamics and not romance like in the first season. The mammoth demand by fans urged the makers and actors to comeback with season two of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Ki & Ka twist in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi – read details!)

In the first season, Dev Dixit (Shaheer Sheikh) falls in love with the self-respecting Sona (Erica Fernandes) but their marriage goes kaput after she is apparently found to be sterile. They separate and she discovers she is pregnant with Dev’s child. After seven years, daughter Soha unites them as a couple. (Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Shaheer Sheikh confirms season 2)

We know that Dev blames himself for missing out on Soha’s childhood. We feel that he will make amends in Shubh’s time by being there for him 24×7. The supporting cast of the Bose’s and Dixit’s will be there too. One of the best rated Indian shows on IMDB, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is appreciated for its realistic content.