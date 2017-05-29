Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: This family selfie of Shaheer, Erica, Supriya and Aaliya hints at a major reunion in the show

The moment all Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi followers have been waiting for is finally here. Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) now wants Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sona (Erica Fernandes) to reunite. Not just that, she does so willingly, by realising how her insecurities created problems between them. She has sworn to play cupid in their lives and we can’t contain our excitement. We love this development in the show and in her character. In the last few episodes, we saw how Ishwari’s perception of Sona is changing slowly, much to Radha Rani’s disappointment. In fact, Ishwari even calls the Bose family home for dinner, which is when she realises her mistake.

On seeing how happy the family is and after a little pep talk from Dev, Ishwari realises what’s missing in her family. She seeks advice from Mamaji, who tells her that Dev and Sona still have barriers between them that stop them from reuniting or even thinking about it. Though she is not sure of how she will complete her family and compel Dev-Sona to remarry, she has decided to get them married again. Even the new promo of the show has Ishwari promising us that she will get Dev and Sona married again. Check it out. (ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes should team up with Barun Sobti or Kunal Jaisingh next, feel fans!)

Parivaar ko ek karne ka Ishwari ka iraada kya le aayega Dev aur Sonakshi ko kareeb? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KuchRangPyarKeAiseBhi, Mon-Fri raat 9:30 baje. @iam_ejf @shaheernsheikh A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on May 26, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

If that wasn’t enough, Shaheer posted a selfie of him with Erica, Supriya and Aaliya on Instagram recently. In the previous episode, we saw how Dev made Ishwari pose for a family selfie and Ishwari got all emotional about it before she smiled for the picture. Check out this perfect family picture right here.

#krpkab happy family 😊 #RamadanMubarak Selfie clicked in a scene. A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on May 28, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

Excited much? We’re super excited to see this reunion happen. It’s going to be one massive drama with Radha and Vicky trying to stop it. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.